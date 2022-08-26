IF BREAKING a nine-year finals drought was not motivation enough on its own, Castlemaine playing coach Fiona Fowler insists last week's stirring one-goal win over BFNL powerhouse Sandhurst was the extra shot of confidence her team desired ahead of an exciting finals series.
The Magpies will return to finals action for the first time since 2013 when they clash with South Bendigo in Sunday's elimination final at the QEO.
Advertisement
It follows an excellent and ever-evolving first season back in the A-grade competition since 2017.
The Magpies aren't planning on making it a fleeting appearance.
Fowler, who is sharing the coaching duties with a newcomer to BFNL ranks this season Gary Cooke, admitted the club was still on a high after toppling the reigning three-time premiers in the final home and away round.
In a warning to their rivals, Fowler believed the win had made them even more determined to avoid the let-down that sometimes accompanied big wins.
"We couldn't have asked for a better preparation going into the first week of finals," Fowler said.
"To be honest, I thought toppling Sandhurst might have just been out of reach, but to come back like we did in that second half on Saturday was amazing.
READ MORE:
"It was great to finally have all those things we were talking about that we were slowly building and would hopefully come together at the end of the season happen.
"I feel it has come together at the right time, so hopefully now we can build on that."
The Magpies have shared the honours in games played against South Bendigo this season, winning at Camp Reserve five weeks ago by 18 goals, with the Bloods prevailing earlier in the season by 15 at the QEO.
We couldn't have asked for a better preparation going into the first week of finals.- Castlemaine playing coach Fiona Fowler
Importantly, Castlemaine expects to be at full strength on Sunday.
As they showed in last week's come-from-behind win against Sandhurst and in their July 23 win over South Bendigo when scores were relatively even at half time, the Magpies have stamped themselves as notoriously strong finishers.
It's given rise to a belief they can win games from any position.
"We seem to have struggled in most games with our starts and seem to be on the chase," said Fowler, a former Super Netball defender.
Advertisement
"The South win was no easy feat, they stuck with us until a fair way into the game before we pulled away.
"They have quality players. Going into this match, we need to close off their options as much as possible because, with a big target like (goal shooter) Chloe Langley in there, they are going to get their share of ball, but we need to apply the pressure as we did against Sandhurst to minimise that.
"I thought Emma Winfield was instrumental for us last week; she really came into her own.
"She scored the winning goal with 10 seconds to go, but more importantly, we were able to play her across goal attack and wing attack and I think in our previous games, goal attack has been a real gap for us."
Fronting up for their second straight elimination final after losing to Eaglehawk in 2019, the Bloods will be on the rebound after a defeat against top team Kangaroo Flat by 19 goals.
Advertisement
The Magpies and Bloods will also meet in Sunday's A-reserve elimination final.
EARLIER THIS YEAR: Bloods finish strong, defeat Magpies by 15
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.