NEW North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson can mount a case for each of the top four teams to win this year's AFL premiership, but believes it will come down to Geelong and Melbourne fighting it out for the flag on grand final day next month.
Fresh off his appointment as the new coach of the Kangaroos, Clarkson was in Bendigo this week as a guest speaker at a medicinal cannabis event for potential prescribers hosted by sport science company Levin Health at Mackenzie Quarters.
The AFL finals series begins next week with Geelong (18-4), Melbourne (16-6), Sydney (16-6), Collingwood (16-6), Fremantle (15-6-1), Brisbane (15-7), Richmond (13-8-1) and Western Bulldogs (12-10) the eight teams left standing in the race for the 2022 premiership.
"It's going to be an interesting finals series because those top four sides in particular have played some really good footy and that's why they are the top four," Clarkson said.
"Geelong hasn't been beaten for a long time (since May 14) and it's hard to go past them.
"Then you see that Melbourne seems to be hitting their straps at the right time.
"Sydney is a really exciting young side that is capable of beating any team on its day.
"And Collingwood just never lies down.
"I think the premier will come from one of those four sides and I probably favour the top two in Geelong and Melbourne as the sides that have the most experience and hardened bodies to be able to withstand the rigors of an AFL finals series.
"It wouldn't surprise me if it's a Melbourne and Geelong grand final and to the credit of the Cats, they have been a great side for such a long time and just keep on challenging and have given themselves a really good chance again."
Clarkson is a four-time Hawthorn premiership coach who after a year out of the game has returned to the club his AFL career started at in North Melbourne in a huge coup for the Kangaroos.
Clarkson has returned to the Kangaroos off the back of the club having just claimed a second-consecutive wooden spoon.
"It will be a process where we've got to build the list and the confidence of the group and it will take some time," Clarkson said.
"We've got a clear vision of where we've got to go and what we've got to do... we've just got to roll the sleeves up and get to work."
Meanwhile, Clarkson has been a member of the Levin Health Sports Advisory Board since last year, with the function this week in Bendigo alongside Dr James Stewart aiming to help break down the stigma surrounding medicinal cannabis.
"I got involved in this because Olivia Newton-John was the one who made me aware of it. In terms of her rehabilitation from her two bouts of cancer she started taking medicinal cannabis as a means to soothe some of her discomforts and pain from the treatment she was having," Clarkson said.
"A good mate of mine, Mark Brayshaw, became involved with the company Levin Health and made me more aware of particularly sportspeople who have all sorts of troubles with their joints and aches and pains and there is also research being done that suggests cannabis could have an impact on helping with concussion, which is of particular interest to me given we're so heavily involved in a contact sport.
"Then there are instances like Lauren Jackson, who is a real strong example for this medicinal cannabis initiative where she had to retire from basketball at the age of 32 through the wear and tear on her body.
"Nine years later through a friend of hers in the US she was recommended to try medicinal cannabis as a means to try to soothe some of her ailments to, first and foremost, just make her life a little better because some of the anti-inflamatories she was using just wasn't having the same impact any more.
"Low and behold, she's now made a comeback for the Opals in what is just an extraordinary story, which suggests that if Lauren can do it then there may be an opportunity for other people to not just recover from their injuries, but soothe some discomfort and pain that becomes more severe and chronic as they get older.
"I've been working with and taking care of professional athletes for quite some time and the upside for some people from the use of medicinal cannabis has huge potential."
