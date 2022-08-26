Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Baseball Association senior finals series gets underway

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 26 2022 - 12:45am, first published 12:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Baseball Association finals commence this Sunday with games scheduled across all three senior divisions. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo Baseball Association finals get underway this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.