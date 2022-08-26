Bendigo Baseball Association senior finals series gets underway

Bendigo Baseball Association finals get underway this weekend.
Starting on Sunday is the first week of the 2022 finals series with various matches on the cards across several divisions.
In division one, Falcons and Dodgers meet at 2.30pm at Albert Roy Reserve for a qualifying final.
The winner of the game will then progress to the best of three grand final series against the regular season top seed Bendigo East.
In division two, Malmsbury faces a challenging test against the Dodgers at 12pm at ARR in semi-final two.
Meanwhile, the first semi-final between Scots and Bendigo East (ARR1 2.30pm) will be a close match as both teams finished the regular season with similar records.
The competition is also heating up in division three with Dodgers (Devils) scheduled to host Malmsbury at 12pm at Club Court Reserve in semi-final two.
Devils head into finals on top of the standings and with only one loss in the regular season.
Scots and Falcons meet in semi-final one at ARR 12pm.
Recently held were the BBA's junior finals series.
Dodgers Tigers clinched the U16 premiership after defeating the Dodgers Devils 21-7.
In the U14 competition Dodgers Devils who locked in a 10-1 win over Malmsbury.
In the U12 grand final Bendigo East sealed a 16-11 win over the Scots.
For the first time in two years, the association will recognise and acknowledge the performances of its senior players with an award ceremony.
The BBA's night of nights will be held on September 2 .
