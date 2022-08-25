Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Boomers down Bahrain, next up Iran on Monday in Bendigo | Video

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 25 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Travers was integral during the win over Bahrain. Picture by FIBA

Boomers are now 7-0 in their FIBA World Cup qualifying campaign after defeating Bahrain by 54 points on Friday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.