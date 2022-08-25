Boomers down Bahrain, next up Iran on Monday in Bendigo | Video

Boomers are now 7-0 in their FIBA World Cup qualifying campaign after defeating Bahrain by 54 points on Friday morning.
The match in Manama saw the Boomers take the early right from the start and they simply didn't turn back, final result 104-54.
Advertisement
Recent NBA draft pick Luke Travers was one of the Boomers' best with 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Basketball news:
Other top performers were Angus Brandt on 17 points, four rebounds and three assists, in addition to three-point shooter Dejan Vasiljevic on 22 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Boomers have a quick turnaround as they are already back on the road ahead of their next game on Monday against Iran at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena.
Iran also heads into the match on Monday on the back of a win after defeating Japan by 11 points on Friday morning, 79-68.
The FIBA Basketball World Cup is scheduled to be held during August 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.