AS CASTLEMAINE prepares to end its nine-year BFNL finals drought this Sunday against South Bendigo, the significance will not be lost on one Magpies netballer.
Zoe Douglass was a member of the Magpies' last A-grade finals team in 2013.
The Magpies' elimination final clash that season marked the end of an even longer absence from the finals scene.
Their previous A-grade finals campaign was in 1991, which coincided with the inaugural season of BFNL.
For Douglass, who will play for the Magpies in Sunday's A-reserve elimination final, also against the Bloods, but has appeared in some A-grade games this season, it was a bit to take in in 2013.
"I was born in '93, so I just couldn't comprehend that they hadn't been in finals since before I was born," she said.
While the Magpies ultimately fell a few goals short of Golden Square in their one and only final that season, it was nevertheless an exciting time to be around Camp Reserve.
Unlike this year's stirring return to the A-grade ranks for the first time since 2017, the 2013 season was no overnight success.
"It was more of a good three-year effort to get up to the finals stage, in regards to playing A-grade," Douglass said.
"I think we played together for three years and then we got into finals."
Douglass said the bulk of the credit for the Magpies' breaking their drought in 2013 was due to their coach Kate Wastell (now Bird), who took over the reins in 2011 and led the club to a seventh-place finish in her first season with four wins and a string of other competitive performances, after only one win the season before.
"She was fantastic; her and her sister's (Jodie) passion for netball was amazing and they were in for the long game, not for just a one-year wonder," she said.
"What I really appreciated about them, from the first year of netball with them, they said this is just going to be a stepping stone.
"They said it would be a minimum of three years before we got into finals and she held that promise and got us up to scratch.
"All credit to Kate, I have a lot of respect for her."
A talented squad in 2013 included the likes of Chelsey and Tayla Williams, Meg Gilbert, who went on to win a premiership and a Betty Thompson Medal (2014) at Golden Square, Eliza Fitzpatrick and Jaylea Ford.
Like Gilbert, Douglass would also eventually land at Golden Square, winning an A-grade best and fairest in 2019, before making her way home to Castlemaine this season.
While she is not regretting it in the slightest, Douglass admitted the move took a little bit of convincing.
"Obviously I loved Golden Square and had been there for quite a few years and loved all the girls," she said.
"Leaving was a hard choice to make and having to tell the Golden Square coach I was leaving was a difficult thing for me to do.
"But once I did make the decision and starting pre-season with Castlemaine, I kind of knew straight away I'd made the right decision.
"This year has been great. A good bunch of people - no complaints."
The Magpies, under current coaches Fiona Fowler and Gary Cooke, clash with South Bednigo at the QEO at 3.20pm on Sunday.
