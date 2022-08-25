Bendigo Advertiser
Maiden Gully YCW, Mitiamo chase LVFNL netball grand final spot

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 26 2022 - 5:51am, first published August 25 2022 - 9:45pm
The goaling combination of Meg Patterson (pictured) and Tia Webb has been a strong point for Maiden Gully YCW all season. Picture: KIERAN ILES

MAIDEN Gully YCW coach Christie Griffiths is keeping her side firmly focused on the present ahead of a second semi-final showdown against Mitiamo on Saturday.

