MAIDEN Gully YCW coach Christie Griffiths is keeping her side firmly focused on the present ahead of a second semi-final showdown against Mitiamo on Saturday.
While the Eagles are keen to convert a season of dominance into a grand final berth on Saturday, they will be looking no further ahead than the Superoos, who have been their main rival throughout the past two seasons.
The two teams finished top and second in last year's finals-less season and did the same this season, only with the ladder positions reversed.
After a near-perfect 13 wins from 14 games during the minor round season, Griffiths declared her side fit, ready and mentally prepared to take on the Superoos at Serpentine.
"It's another game and it will be good to get back out there on the court, that's for sure," she said.
"We haven't played them yet with their full side. The first time around their goal keeper (Abbey Battersby) was missing, the second time around Laura (Hicks) was missing, and I was missing.
"We just need to play our game - that's how I look at it.
"We'll be going in with our normal seven and hopefully it is good enough on the day."
Griffiths conceded the Superoos would be a tough proposition after impressing in last Saturday's 57-41 qualifying final win over Marong.
A solid all-around performance was led by playing coach Hicks, in-form goal shooter Carly Scholes and centre Amelia Ludeman.
With both teams strong in all areas of the court, Griffiths considered the midcourt duel as pivotal to the outcome.
"Both goal rings are pretty dominant with Tia (Webb) up one end and Laura up the other," she said.
"It will be a matter of the midcourters stepping up and trying to shut the other down.
"Mitiamo last Saturday was able to get a lot of quick plays down the court, so we are going to need to be very strong defensively.
"It would be nice getting to the grand final. Last year, we were playing well and it was obviously Mitiamo and us at the top again.
"The girls will be keen just to get there and showcase how well we have played over that time."
Rival coach Hicks can feel her side slowly building after posting its eighth win in nine games in last week's qualifying final win.
Albeit she is conscious the only loss in that period was against the Eagles.
"The second half of the season we have really stepped it up, but there's still some room for improvement," she said.
"We will no doubt need to be at our best to compete with them, as they have been sitting up the top comfortably for most of this season.
"We are going to need all seven players playing their role, we can't have one or two being our best every week and expect to beat teams like Maiden Gully YCW.
"Everyone needs to be at their best, but we are looking pretty consistent at this stage."
Despite plenty of finals and big game experience over the past half dozen seasons, the Superoos will find themselves in the unique position of underdog on Saturday.
It's a role Hicks and her team are embracing.
"We're pretty cool and calm about it; we'll just take the game as it comes," she said.
"Favourite or underdogs, you still have to play good netball and the pressure is always there.
"They will have the pressure of being the top side, but we'll have our own pressure of wanting to get straight into that grand final."
On Sunday, Calivil United and Marong will renew their fierce 2022 season rivalry in a cut-throat semi-final on the Demons' home court.
Little has separated the Demons and Panthers in their matches this season, with Calivil United claiming a stirring three-goal win in round eight, while the teams played out a thrilling draw in round 17.
The Demons will enter the game on a high following a 61-56 elimination final win over Bridgewater, while Marong will be eager to rebound after a 16-goal loss to Mitiamo.
