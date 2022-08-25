SANDHURST coach Tamara Gilchrist insists that losing top spot on the eve of finals will pose no problems for her side as it chases another BFNL A-grade premiership.
The Dragons were relegated to second spot on the ladder following a one-goal loss to Castlemaine in last Saturday's round 18 clash at Camp Reserve.
Instead of having a week's break, it has thrust them into a qualifying final showdown against Gisborne at the QEO on Saturday.
The Dragons, who are aiming for a fourth straight premiership, have not played in the first week of finals since their grand final reign started in 2017.
Gilchrist said her side would be unfazed by having to take a 'different route' to a potential grand final berth.
"We didn't expect to finish top after that loss to Kangaroo Flat (in round 13), so after they lost to Gisborne we were a bit surprised and realised we were a show to finish top," she said.
"But we'd set our minds to playing this Saturday a long way back - a week off would have been a bonus.
"But we don't mind the extra game to be honest.
"It's always a tough game against Gisborne, but we seem to match up well against them.
"I'm sure we'll see 14 players out there leaving nothing out there."
The Dragons will be looking to protect an unblemished record against Gisborne this season.
They beat the Bulldogs by an uncustomary 33 goals in round one, before winning by 16 goals in round 10.
Last week's loss has only strengthened their resolve.
Gilchrist paid full credit to the Magpies for the win and was happy to see them cap a strong first season back in A-grade with a finals appearance.
"It's added a fair bit of excitement to it and they'll be a tough match-up for anyone they get to play," she said.
Gisborne will need to find a way to cover the loss of stars Jordan Cransberg and Claudia Mawson, who are representing Victorian Fury at this week's Australian Netball Championships.
It's something they have done on several occasions already this season on the way to a 14-4 record.
Bulldogs coach Tarryn Rymer said a pair of losses this season against the Dragons would give her side plenty of extra incentive.
"The girls know that everyone will have to perform their role to get across the line," she said.
"We'll have an extended bench with a few of the A-reserve girls and I know the whole squad is keen to have a red-hot crack.
"In a way, we haven't seen Sandhurst in while ... since the start of the second round. So, we'll look a bit different to what they saw last time."
The Bulldogs were fully tested last week against Eaglehawk, after they trailed early and led by only one goal at three quarter time, before winning 50-35.
It was the tough hit-out they were hoping for before finals, all the while knowing third place is where they would be staying despite what happened around them in other matches.
Rymer expected Sandhurst to be extra fired-up after coming up short against Castlemaine.
"Obviously we will be without Claudia and Jordan, but we are lucky we have a bit of depth and a few girls who can slot into different positions," she said.
"We have had injuries and ins and outs all year, so the girls have gotten used to jumping into different roles.
"I feel Saturday will be no different for us."
