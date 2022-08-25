A coroner has noted the dangers posed by pet deer following the death of a man in Victoria, with a push to make registration of the animals compulsory.
Paul McDonald, 46, died and his wife Mandi was left fighting for her life after the incident at Moyhu in Victoria's north-east on April 17, 2019.
Coroner John Olle noted the pair had exchanged goodbyes during the horrific incident "as they came to the realisation that one or both of them would not survive".
After investigating the incident, the coroner has released findings about what occurred. The attack involved a pet Californian Wapiti deer, which the family had raised for several years.
Ms McDonald had noticed the male deer's behaviour change in the lead-up to the incident and no longer felt safe entering the enclosure.
It's believed the deer had become entangled in fencing and that Mr McDonald was trying to free it.
His wife and son used stones, timber and a crossbow in an attempt to assist Mr McDonald as he was being attacked. Their son ran to get a gun from a nearby shed, but returned to help without the weapon.
A neighbour ran over to assist, shooting the animal three times with little effect.
The neighbour managed to drag the injured pair out of the enclosure, but Mr McDonald had died. Police arrived and shot the animal.
Such attacks occur during the mating season, but are incredibly rare in the wild as wild deer retain their fear of humans.
"Even when bred in captivity, deer do not make good pets," the coroner noted.
"While deer can be tamed, and appear small and manageable at first, they become increasingly unmanageable as they mature. Domesticated deer may attack humans during mating season and can turn dangerous to protect their young."
Research showed there were 22 cases of people presenting to Victorian emergency departments in the decade before the Moyhu attack.
Coroner Olle noted there was no requirement for people to register pet deer.
"I recommend councils in rural and regional communities consider compulsory registration of pet deer to ensure that owners can be made aware of the dangers related to holding pet deer."
He also recommended safety warnings be circulated to pet deer owners, reminding them it is best practice for deer to be deantlered prior to the mating season, and that vets in rural areas display deer-handling safety information.
