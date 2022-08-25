Sells have the last laugh at Bendigo

TRAINER Mick Sell enjoyed much success while based in Bendigo for an 18-month stint in 2018-19.
On Thursday, he ventured back to Apiam Bendigo racecourse for more to cause an upset with the reasonably prolific Lovin' Laughs.
Based back in Kyneton, where he was before the shift to Bendigo, Sell experienced victory for the fifth time in 22 starts with the durable six-year-old gelding.
The son of Foreplay and Caribbea showed a ton of toughness in her return from a 20-week spell, holding on for a half-length win on the heavy 8 after straightening up in front.
Stable spokesperson Mel Sell hinted Lovin' Laughs, who started at odds of $18, was likely to have been in need of the run.
"Honestly, I'm lost for words - he's just so honest," she said.
"We thought he was probably a little bit porky coming into today. He had a nice trial (at St Arnaud on August 15), which he won, but it was only the 850m. We thought he would need the run.
"He's definitely got the ability, but he's still on the porky side with a bit of improvement to come."
Lovin' Laughs, who kicked off his career with back-to-back wins at Echuca and Moe in late 2020, has been a frequent enough visitor to the winner's stall.
His 22 starts have also included three seconds.
The Sells could not have been happier to have jockey Neil Farley in the saddle for a victory.
"He's been coming out and doing a fair bit of work for us for quite some time with no luck," Mel Sell said.
"We've just had a terrible run of late for various reasons.
"This win, this is on him. He's done the hard yards and he deserved it today (Thursday)."
Farley was even more chuffed to reciprocate the favour.
"He trialled up super, whatever he did today he was just going to improve from, so he's in for an exciting prep," he said.
"Today he really wanted it; he was nice and straight, which he can get a bit wayward in his races.
"It was good to see. I was dying to get a win for the Sells."
Mick Sell was crowned the Bendigo trainer of the year in his only full season based in the city in 2018-19.
Among the thrills was a Bendigo Cup day win with Carlingford in 2018.
