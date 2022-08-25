TRUDI Ray will take the helm at Bendigo's biggest housing service in a leadership shakeup.
Haven Home Safe's board has appointed her chief executive and made incumbent boss Andrew Cairns group chief executive.
He will oversee new ideas to shape the group's future growth at a time of crippling housing crises across the country.
Roughly 3000 people are on waitlists for affordable housing in the Bendigo area and the City of Greater Bendigo says a "perfect storm" has been triggered by spiralling housing prices and COVID-19.
Ms Ray said she was honoured to lead Haven Home Safe.
"We recognise the need to do more to serve the vulnerable people in our community at a time when homelessness and housing affordability is at crisis point. I'll be focused on striking the right balance between our commercial ambition and our social justice core so we can build capacity to be an even greater force for good," she said.
Ms Ray has worked for Haven Home Safe for 19 years and most recently was both deputy chief executive and chief operations officer, chair Damien Tangey said.
"Her experience, tenacity and authenticity will ensure the direction of Haven Home Safe sees an empowered organisation coming together to deliver great outcomes for clients," he said.
"With extensive knowledge of the housing and homeless sector, Trudi is focused on putting clients at the core of service delivery and working in collaboration with like-minded partners to deliver greater outcomes for the most vulnerable in our community."
Mr Cairns said he would use his new role to find new solutions to the housing crisis and build on work Haven already does.
"The organisation has been working for the last 12 months to re-align how we work to place our clients at the core," he said.
"By setting up this group structure we can maintain that client focus whilst I shift attention to future opportunities and partnerships that will enable us to have even greater impact as a maker of housing affordability," he said.
Mr Tangey said the board unanimously supported Mr Cairn's appointment to the new role.
The change has sparked a new search for a chief operations officer and chief business services officer.
