Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Haven Home Safe picks Trudi Ray as CEO in leadership shake-up

August 25 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: FILE PHOTO

TRUDI Ray will take the helm at Bendigo's biggest housing service in a leadership shakeup.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.