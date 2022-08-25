A central Victorian council is looking to build on its current momentum after successfully coordinating funding from all three tiers of government to push through a priority project.
Bendigo Council has turned its focus to a number of priority projects that would require funding at a local, state and federal level after the success it saw with the Bendigo Airport upgrades.
The three projects - the Bendigo Art Gallery development, establishing the National Chinese Museum of Australia at the Golden Dragon Museum and the development of the Bendigo Regional Employment Precinct - each require funding from local, state and federal government.
Council chief executive Craig Niemann said the 2026 Commonwealth Games-related upgrades were also earmarked as a priority but council was "still learning about that at the moment".
"But there is an opportunity for us to tap into the federal government if there's a significant uplift," he said.
"If we can add our money with state money and get some federal money, that'll lift (those projects) up again."
The Bendigo Airport upgrade had sod turned this week with council ($985,000), state government ($4.5 million) and federal government ($4.5 million) all committing funding to the works.
Mr Niemann said the art gallery project was the likely to be next if funding from the two governments was committed but it was important that any works are timed around the Commonwealth Games.
"The Commonwealth Games is an important milestone," he said.
"We want we don't want a lot of construction happening in the city center during the Comm Games.
"If we're going to do these things, we want them to happen pretty quickly and get them finished by then."
If the funding for the gallery is unsuccessful, Mr Niemann said council would likely sideline it until after the Games and focus on other projects.
When it comes to the regional employment precinct project there are a lot of moving parts.
"That industrial land we are rezoning, it needs a lot of infrastructure brought to it - water, power, sewer and roads - to make sure that it's able to be developed and then available for businesses to grow and develop out there," Mr Niemann said.
Bendigo Council isn't the only section of government looking for an amicable partnership.
Federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters hopes to see more three way partnerships on Bendigo projects now the new federal government is settled in Canberra.
"I know there's great partnerships (with council) at that state level and we're keen to partner at that federal level," she said.
Ms Chesters said the federal focus would be to ensure projects were awarded funding on their own merits.
"What we saw in the last government - that era of pork barreling just to government seats - is over," she said.
"Projects need to stand up on their own merits. We want to involve the department in more of the decision making, we want to involve our local Regional Development Australia and Regional Development Victoria (groups) to prioritise projects that regions want to see happen.
"We've got to bring back the integrity to this federal funding and grant scheme."
Ms Chesters said Labor will outline its plan for future regional development in its next budget.
