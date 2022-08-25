WHITE Night festival attendees are being urged to leave the car at home or park away from the centre of Bendigo when the event returns on Saturday, September 3.
Bendigo Tramways will operate a Park 'n Tram It shuttle service to help alleviate traffic pressures around the edges of the CBD.
Bendigo Tramways is encouraging people attending the first White Night since 2018 to avoid road closures and parking challenges and travel in style to Bendigo's White Night festivities on the shuttle service.
"We're really looking forward to showcasing Bendigo's iconic trams and offering a unique mode of transportation to the White Night festivities," said James Reade, CEO of Bendigo Heritage Attractions.
"We encourage people attending White Night to travel in style by catching of our heritage trams".
Heritage trams will depart from the Central Deborah Gold Mine and the Joss House Tram Stop every 20 minutes from 6:00pm to 2:00am whilst White Night unfolds in the centre of Bendigo.
Additional designated pick-up and drop-off stops include Lake Weeroona and Tyson's Reef Hotel.
The service will provide tickets for $5.00 return, while children aged under five travel free.
For more information on our White Night shuttle service and to book tickets, visit bendigotramways.com
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
