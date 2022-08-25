'We're in our prime to take this': Bernard ahead of semi-final with Cobras

It had been several weeks since Malcolm Bernard had played a game for the Braves, but that didn't stop him from delivering in the most crucial game the team has faced all season.
With 17 seconds left on the clock in Saturday night's elimination final against Knox Raiders, the Braves were down by three points but had one play left.
Bernard found himself an opening for a three-pointer, made the shot and sent the game into overtime as the Raiders were unable to take back the lead during the remaining three seconds.
Braves then wrestled back control of the game during overtime to win 109-102 and book themselves into this Friday night's semi-final against Kilsyth Cobras.
Bernard said the equalising goal during regular play was a crucial moment which all basketballers embrace.
"The play that we'd drawn up, I was going to take the shot no matter what," Bernard laughed.
"Big time players make big time plays. We all work hard and prepare for these moments and when they come, it's about producing.
"It felt good to win a very important game, especially as we had one of the best home crowds we've had all season."
That moment has now passed and the focus is solely on taking care of the Cobras on the road during Friday's clash.
"They're going to hit us with their best shot but we have a very resilient group and I believe we're more than prepared," Bernard said.
"As a team we're peaking at the right time and we're in our prime to take this moment.
"All season we've created and manifested our team goals and as time goes by we continue to set the standard even higher.
Braves and Kilsyth met just two weeks ago in the last round of the regular season, with the Cobras taking an 83-78 win to lock in their double-chance at finals.
The Cobra's first chance was used up in a 10-point loss to the Pioneers last weekend. Both the Braves and Kilsyth's seasons are on the line.
One blow for the Braves is that they will be without team MVP Kuany Kuany who is playing with South Sudan's national team in a World Cup qualifier against Senegal.
First-year Braves coach Stephen Black said he believed Bernard would be the main target for Cobra defenders in Kuany's absence.
"Malcolm (Bernard) showed how incredibly valuable he is during the game against Knox and no doubt they will try and limit him as much as they can," Black said.
Having only played them recently, the loss is still fresh in the Braves' minds.
"We didn't come out aggressively enough and dug ourselves into a hole. If we can learn our lesson from last time and with Malcolm back in we can find success against them," Black said.
The winner of the match between the Braves and Cobras will have a quick turnaround as they will be heading south to Tasmania on Sunday for the preliminary final against Hobart Chargers.
Bendigo Braves v Kilsyth Cobras (Semi-Final), Friday at the Kilsyth Sports Centre, tip-off at 7pm.
