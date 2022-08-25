Bendigo Advertiser

Colourful things to see and do in Bendigo this spring

By Linley Wilkie
Updated August 25 2022 - 4:54am, first published 4:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Special publication

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.