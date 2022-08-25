Special publication
There's only a handful of sleeps to go until winter is behind us and we can rejoice in the magic and wonders of spring.
Inspired by the new bursts of colour that accompany the season, this edition of Out & About has been treated to a fresh new look, and is jam-packed with ideas of where to go and what to do in this beautiful part of Victoria.
There's an overview of Bendigo's much-loved tulip display, the highly anticipated return of White Night and final Bendigo Blues & Roots Music Festival.
We also meet some of the talented people who call this region home, such as George at B&B Basil, who grows and sells his popular microgreens at local farmer's markets, and artist Susie Marcroft, whose Heathcote gallery Mudwood Studio is a must-visit this season.
You'll also find day-tripping ideas, so you can enjoy a range of exhibitions, festivals and celebrations in Kyneton, Castlemaine, Sutton Grange and the Loddon Shire.
Don't forget to take this edition on your journey for the market listing, the fun mega quiz and so much more. Happy travels!
