For the first time in three years the Beyond The Valley festival is back, and the line-up for the 2022 event has dropped.
Big names including Nelly Furtado, Dezel Curry, Kaytranada, Lime Cordiale, Benee, and Flight Facilities are on the line-up along with an array of other acts.
Furtado's appearance will be her only Australian show.
Other acts performing include Diplo, Bicep, Charlotte De Witte, Dom Dolla, Honey Dijon, Patrick Topping, Yeat and more.
The New Year's festival takes place in Hesse, Victoria, from December 28, 2022 to January 1, 2023 and includes camping, arts and music.
The festival has a new home at Barunah Plains in southwest Victoria, about 125 kilometres from Melbourne's CBD. It was previously held in Victoria's Gippsland region.
Registrations for pre-sale tickets are open, and will close on August 31 at 3pm AEST.
Presale tickets will be made available on the same day, before general onsale begins on Thursday, September 1 at 12pm AEST.
Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.
