LIBERAL candidate for Bendigo East Darin Schade has urged supporters to donate, in a sign the city's election détente is drawing to a close.
His party wants to raise $500,000 to help "ditch the Dan Andrews Government and fix our health system", according to a text message sent on behalf of Mr Schade.
It effectively ends a quiet period when political parties have avoided asking too much of their officials, candidates and supporters.
The Liberal Party has been recovering from a bruising federal election campaign which saw it lose government and bleed voters in areas such as Bendigo.
Mr Schade lost his own campaign in that election to Labor's Lisa Chesters.
There are now four months left until November's state election and party leaders have been ratcheting up a pseudo campaign, including in Melbourne where the Liberals recently pledged to build a third major children's hospital.
Mr Schade grew up in Long Gully and Golden Square and co-runs a small environmental education business in multiple cities including Bendigo.
He built much of his fintech career in Victoria's capital before running unsuccessfully for the seat of Melbourne in 2018.
Mr Schade will face off against Victoria's deputy premier Jacinta Allan, who last election amassed 62.11 per cent of the two party preferred vote, further entrenching her long running support in East Bendigo.
The Liberals are yet to reveal their candidate for Bendigo West but could face an even tougher test than in Bendigo East.
Labor's Maree Edwards held the seat with nearly 69 per cent of the two-party preferred vote in 2018, compared to the Liberals' Kevin Finn.
Multiple parties have been announcing candidates for upper house seats in recent months.
Cate Sinclair will run for the Greens in Northern Victoria, a region that includes the city of Bendigo.
She previously campaigned against Mr Schade and Ms Chesters for the federal seat of Bendigo.
The Nationals selected Bendigo resident and former ABC journalist Gaelle Broad to contest Northern Victoria back in May.
They are among a host of candidates already to confirm they will run campaigns for the upper house region.
