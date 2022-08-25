Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Darin Schade gears up for Bendigo East fight at Victorian election

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated August 25 2022 - 5:22am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo East candidate Darin Schade is preparing for his second election tilt in a year. Picture: FILE PHOTO

LIBERAL candidate for Bendigo East Darin Schade has urged supporters to donate, in a sign the city's election détente is drawing to a close.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.