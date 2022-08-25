Abbey Wehrung 'stoked' to be back with Bendigo Spirit

Shooting guard Abbey Wehrung is returning to the Bendigo Spirit for the 2022/23 WNBL season.
The 26-year-old heads back to the Spirit after two seasons with the Adelaide Lightning and couldn't be more excited to have signed under the new-look club led by Kennedy Kereama.
Advertisement
"I'm stoked to be back, the stadium here feels like a second home to me so I'm really excited, it's just all-round good vibes," Wehrung said.
"I'm looking to be a real lock-down defender this season, be really attacking offensively, play an up-tempo game and bring lots of energy."
Related:
First-year Spirit coach Kereama said Wehrung would play an integral role this season across all parts of the court.
"Abbey is a phenomenal talent and a wonderful human being," he said.
"Her work ethic, her experience in the league, her versatility as a player, both on the offensive and defensive end, she can play multiple roles and has a number of boxes that she ticks with this team.
"For us to be able to bring someone of her calibre back to the program is a massive win for the Bendigo Spirit, she's going to be a huge asset."
With more than 15 years of coaching experience behind him, Kereama is excited to put all his knowledge into action this year with the Spirit.
Wehrung joins WNBL MVP Anneli Maley, Alex Wilson and Kelsey Griffin who've all committed to the Spirit for 2022/23.
Wehrung is currently playing with the Bendigo Braves women who are in action this weekend for the NBL1 South preliminary finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.