GOLDEN Square has backed in Benita Swatton to continue the reset of the club's netball program after reappointing her as coach for a further year.
First appointed ahead of the cancelled 2020 season, Swatton has been at the helm at the Bulldogs through a tough last two years.
Their 2022 season lost almost immediate traction following a spate of early season injuries, most notably to key recruit Jane Reid, who injured her knee in the Bulldogs' opening round loss against South Bendigo.
The former Newbridge coach and premiership star would play no further part in the season.
While the Bulldogs were unable to secure a breakthrough victory after losing their final round clash against Strathfieldsaye last weekend, there were obvious signs of improvement in the second half of the season.
Most notably in a narrow five-goal loss to Kyneton in round 15 when the Bulldogs led at half time and spirited performance against Maryborough in round 12.
Swatton, who arrived at Golden Square after a stint as coach of LVFNL club Maiden Gully YCW, said she was excited to be continuing on as coach.
She described 2022 as 'an up and down season' in which the Bulldogs battled on the COVID and injury fronts from week to week.
"Getting a team on the court every week has been challenging," she said.
"But to the girls' credit, they come each week with a smile on their face and have a go, and that's all I can ask.
"It's been a challenge each week, but they have worked hard while they've been out there (on court), just a few things haven't gone our way, be it injury, or COVID.
"They were a fantastic group - very young.
"I feel if we can keep a majority of the group together, there will definitely be improvement next year.
"Looking at our 17s, they're playing finals this year, so there is some good talent coming through. That's a big positive."
The Bulldogs' 17-and-under team will challenge Maryborough this Sunday at the QEO, with the winner to advance to the following week's first semi-final against the loser of this Saturday's qualifying final between Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst.
Among the positives for the Bulldogs were the strong efforts of goal shooter Laura Scott and midcourter Cass Humphrey and the inspirational return of premiership defender Kristen Wilson in round six against Kyneton following treatment for breast cancer.
