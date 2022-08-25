Blake Agnoletto takes podium finish in Belgium

Bendigo cyclist Blake Agnoletto has locked in a podium finish in Belgium.
The 19-year-old InForm TMX rider was third across the line in a traditional European kermesse held throughout Belgium's Ruiselede region.
Agnoletto powered home in the two hour race and nearly captured the two breakaway riders on the finish line.
The third-place podium finish comes just days after heartbreak for Agnoletto.
On the last corner of an 85km kermesse held in Zonnebeke earlier in the week, Agnoletto was in prime position to win before striking mechanical problems.
Struck by a broken chain, he then had to settle for fifth place, but still was second overall within the U-23 division.
After a brief stint in Europe, it's expected Agnoletto will return to Australia to compete in a series of NRS Tours scheduled throughout the country.
Meanwhile, BDCC's junior road championships begin this weekend at Junortoun.
