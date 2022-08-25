Cross-country runners to race at Oakbank national titles

A SQUAD of eight from Athletics Bendigo Region will compete at this Saturday's running of the national cross-country championships at Oakbank in the Adelaide Hills.
The charge of the Bendigo Bats squad racing for Victoria will be led by Andy Buchanan who was seventh in the marathon at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Advertisement
Buchanan, 31, was the national 10km XC champion in 2017 and '18 and runner-up the next year.
He will make the trek to Oakbank Racecourse determined for another strong performance to realise a goal of racing for Australia at the world cross-country titles in Bathurst next February.
"The course at Oakbank will be relatively flat, but could be muddy," Buchanan said.
"I have not done a lot of training or racing since the Commonwealth Games. I will either have the legs to be able to go with or start attacks, or not."
Among those in the open field are CG team-mate and marathon star Liam Adams and Ed Goddard.
"They are likely to want to set a fast pace from the start. For me it's focus on what I can control," Buchanan said.
Buchanan believes racing and training for the marathon will be a huge plus.
"There's the strength I have built up in the legs and also greater mental toughness," he said of racing the 42.2km at Hamburg and Birmingham.
Buchanan is rapt so many runners from Athletics Bendigo Region will race at the nationals.
Bats' team-mate and Cobram-based Nathan Stoate, who is coached by Echuca's Brady Threlfall, will race in the open 10km at Oakbank.
Five of the other six bound for South Australia are all coached by Buchanan and either still with or graduates of the ADP program at Bendigo South East Secondary College.
The field for the under-18 6km includes Harrison Boyd, nationals debut, and Jayden Padgham, second nationals.
Phoebe Lonsdale will mark her first national XC titles in the under-18 4km.
Advertisement
Genevieve Nihill from Catherine McAuley College is in the under-16km.
The Tickell siblings, Logan and Chelsea, will race in the under-17 6km and under-14 3km respectively.
"They have all worked incredibly hard to qualify for the national championships.
"It's going to be a great experience, no matter where they finish in the race."
Another of Bendigo's rising stars, Tullie Rowe is an emergency for the Victorian team.
Buchanan's latest hit-out was at Ballarat where he was fifth in the 15km on the Lake Wendouree circuit and the Bendigo Bats were again number in men's premier division.
Advertisement
"It's been a brilliant season by the Bats in so many age groups and divisions," he said of the XCR22 campaign.
For Buchanan a big goal is to wear the green and gold at the world XC championships at Bathurst next February.
To do so, a top-three finish at the trials run at Mt Stromlo near Canberra in early January will guarantee a place.
There will be another three athletes chosen at selectors' discretion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.