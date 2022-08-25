Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Cross-country runners to race at Oakbank national titles

By Nathan Dole
Updated August 25 2022 - 4:41am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY: Logan Tickell, Phoebe Lonsdale, Andy Buchanan, Chelsea Tickell, Jayden Padgham, Genevieve Nihill and Harrison Boyd. Picture: A.J. TAYLOR

A SQUAD of eight from Athletics Bendigo Region will compete at this Saturday's running of the national cross-country championships at Oakbank in the Adelaide Hills.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.