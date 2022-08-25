A MOTEL owner who campaigned for more support for the accommodation and tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic has been recognised by a regional Victorian tourism board.
Julie-Anna Inn owner and Bendigo Moteliers Association president Kristyn Slattery received the 2022 Kathryn Mackenzie award from the Bendigo Tourism board this week.
As well as campaigning for the tourism and accommodation sectors, Ms Slattery has also been a keen promoter of Bendigo to visitors.
Board chair Kath Bolitho said the award recognises people who put Bendigo onto the world stage.
"Kristyn Slattery is an excellent example of an individual who has contributed above and beyond to the innovation and continuous improvement of Bendigo's visitor experience," she said.
The Kathryn Mackenzie award was established in 2017 in honour of Kathryn Mackenzie, who was executive manager of tourism at City of Greater Bendigo for 25 years.
It recognises the dedication and passion of people working in the tourism industry who commit to enhancing Bendigo's reputation as a leading Victorian destination.
This week the The tourism board also welcomed new members Lucy Everitt and Rick Creamer along with returning representative Rhianwen Seiter.
Balgownie Estate Bendigo assistant venue manager Lucy Everitt has worked in the hospitality, tourism and wine industries since her return to Bendigo in 2009.
Rick Creamer is the owner-operator of Rick's Wine Tours Australia with more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality and tourism industries.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
