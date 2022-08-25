Colbinabbin star Jed Brain suspended for four weeks; appeal likely

COLBINABBIN will need to successfully appeal a four-match suspension handed to star Jed Brain if he is to play in the Heathcote District league grand final should the Grasshoppers progress beyond this week.
The Grasshoppers take on Lockington-Bamawm United in this Saturday's preliminary final for the right to meet Mount Pleasant for the flag the following week.
However, the Grasshoppers will be without dynamic mid/forward Brain after he was found guilty of engaging in rough conduct against White Hills' Rhys Irwin during the second quarter of last Sunday's first semi-final win over the Demons.
The Grasshoppers chose to contest the report at the tribunal rather than accept a two-week set penalty for the sling tackle incident which left Irwin with a broken collarbone and also damage to his AC joint.
Colbinabbin coach Julian Bull indicated on Thursday a strong likelihood the Grasshoppers would appeal.
The Grasshoppers have until 2pm Friday to appeal the four-match ban.
"We're definitely exploring all our options... we are disappointed in the outcome," Bull said.
"We've had Jed who has twice gone to the tribunal this year having been offended against for twice being punched in the head... a non-football action and both times those reported players have got off.
"For us, this was a football action. We acknowledge the injury was unfortunate for Rhys, but it was a football action and this outcome seems to lack consistency.
"With Jed having had a clean tribunal record, to have this turn from two weeks to four weeks after we've challenged it is disappointing."
The incident happened on the wing near the Colbinabbin interchange, with Bull among those who provided evidence at Wednesday night's hearing.
"Both mine and Jed's initial reaction was we had won the free kick for holding the ball and you can see on the vision I start to direct our forwards as I thought we were about to go forward," Bull said.
Brain, who has kicked 40 goals this year, is the Grasshoppers' assistant coach, reigning best and fairest and was fourth in last week's Cheatley Medal with 16 votes.
"Jed is a really important player for us on and off the field. He's a really important leader and very talented both in the middle and around goals," Bull said.
For Brain to be a chance of playing this week against the Cats, the Grasshoppers would have to not only lodge their appeal by Friday's 2pm deadline, but then have a hearing convened at short notice before Saturday's preliminary final.
The Grasshoppers won their way into the preliminary final with their 35-point victory over the Demons at Toolleen that was set up by a flying start after they kicked the first five goals of the game.
Wingman Alex Van Ruiswyk and forward Clint Shield are potential inclusions for Colbinabbin for Saturday's clash at White Hills
