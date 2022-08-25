Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

HDFNL: Colbinabbin star Jed Brain suspended for four weeks; appeal likely

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated August 25 2022 - 3:49am, first published 1:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colbinabbin star Jed Brain suspended for four weeks; appeal likely

COLBINABBIN will need to successfully appeal a four-match suspension handed to star Jed Brain if he is to play in the Heathcote District league grand final should the Grasshoppers progress beyond this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.