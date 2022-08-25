IT'S time to bring beer back to central Victoria.
Bendigo on the Hop will make it's 2022 debut this weekend, celebrating brewers from all over the country.
The event focuses on local craft beers and being able to enjoy top quality products with friends, family and the local community.
Due to COVID-19, the event hasn't been held for the past two years.
This years Bendigo on the Hop will feature unique beers brewed just for the event, chances to meet and talk to brewers, live music, great food and much more. Read more about the event on the Bendigo Beer website.
