From the first to the 1500th meeting: Len Maher has seen a lot at Lord's Raceway

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 24 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 11:30pm
Bendigo Harness Racing Club life member Len Maher and grandson Stephen Maher attend the 1500th meeting run at Lord's Raceway on Friday, August 19, 2022. Len attended the first meeting run at the venue November 17, 1954. Picture: KIERAN ILES

IT WAS a lot shorter trip to Lord's Raceway last Friday night and a lot less adventure getting there for Len Maher than when he attended the first harness race meeting held at the venue back on November 17, 1954.

