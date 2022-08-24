From the first to the 1500th meeting: Len Maher has seen a lot at Lord's Raceway

IT WAS a lot shorter trip to Lord's Raceway last Friday night and a lot less adventure getting there for Len Maher than when he attended the first harness race meeting held at the venue back on November 17, 1954.
But come rain, hail, or shine, the 88-year-old was determined to be there as the track hosted its milestone 1500th meeting on August 19.
Maher - a long-time owner, trainer, driver and breeder, and Bendigo Harness Racing Club life member - these days lives on a property adjoining Lord's Raceway in Junortoun and has for more than 30 years.
But that was not the case all those years ago in 1954, when he was among a crowd of 14,000 people - about one quarter of Bendigo's then population - for the inaugural meeting at the new track.
As Maher explained, he was living in Lowndes Street, Kennington with his late wife Jan.
The couple was married earlier that year.
Maher cannot recall why they made the decision to attend the trots, only that it was likely a spur-of-the-moment thing.
"My wife and I rode our bikes to Reservoir Road (about two miles frm Lord's Raceway); we had uncles there who owned property that backed onto the forests," he said.
"So we cut through their property and walked through the forest to the trots.
"I guess the walk took about a half hour.
"That was actually the first trotting meeting I had ever been to, anywhere."
And so started a love affair with the sport that has stood the test of time and lasted until today.
"There was no trotting in the family; when he was alive, my father, who died when he was 32, had greyhounds. But nobody had horses," he said.
"I liked them; we used to come quite regularly and then I got friendly with a chap who had owned them.
"Next thing I knew I had one of my own and it just kept going from there.
"I was probably about 26 when I got my first horse."
On deeper reflection, Maher recalled the opening of the new track generating plenty of buzz, which likely piqued his interest.
"It's probably why I came, I would have read about it. That's likely what would have brought us out here," he said.
"Then of course I got the horses and I got more involved; ended up being on the committee here for 20 years and became a life member.
"My wife was a life member as well."
Maher could not remember specifically coming to the second meeting at Lord's Raceway, only that he and Jan did start attending 'pretty regularly' early in the piece.
It was reported that the traffic heading to Lord's Raceway on opening night was banked up to the Bulls Head Hotel on McIvor Road, on the site now occupied by Healthworks Healthcare in Strathdale.
In fact, many racegoers did not make it to the track until the fourth of the seven races.
"That's probably why we didn't keep riding the bikes, I'd say - the traffic," Maher said.
Throughout the decades there have been numerous changes and improvements, including a pair of multi-million track redevelopments, completed in 1977 and 2004.
Maher has seen it all, not to mention well over 1000 meetings as either a spectator, trainer, owner, or committee member, and plenty of key moments, including the launch of the Breeders Crown series in 1997.
Even these days, he rarely misses a meeting.
He said his living arrangements, in such close proximity to the racetrack, were always a talking point among racing and non-racing people.
"It's alright - especially when you've got horses. It's very handy - as good as anywhere," he said.
"The track's always here and it's a great place to work them.
"Even if we didn't have horses, I'd still love living there. It's lovely.
"When there are races on at night and you are inside, you won't hear a thing. Very rarely would you hear them."
While he has very much scaled down operations these days, Maher still has two horses on the books, one at either end of their careers.
They are the 11-year-old trotter Declan Henry, who holds a special place in his heart, formerly being owned by his late son Graeme.
A former Harness Racing Victoria and Bendigo club track manager and trainer-driver, Graeme sadly lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2017.
Declan Henry has won two races from 20 starts with Len as his trainer, the most recent of which was at Bendigo in 2020.
He also has an unraced two-year-old out of the mare Miranda Jayne, who he co-owns with his grandson Stephen Maher and shows early promise.
"Declan Henry hasn't got long to go, but we keep him racing to educate the young one," he said.
"We didn't spend much money to get the young one, but he goes alright.
"He's only starting to do pace work now, so he won't race until the end of the year."
Maher rated Transpec, who won roughly 10 races at Moonee Valley and raced in the heats of the Inter Dominion and in a Melbourne Pacing Cup Final, as undoubtedly his best ever horse.
Another favourite was Transarc, who won 16 of 64 starts, mostly in South Australia, in the early part of the 1970s.
While the 1500th meeting undoubtedly brought the memories flooding back for Maher, his overriding desire was for a prosperous future for the club.
"It's a great milestone," he said.
"There's been plenty of changes. This would be the third time the track has been built. There was the original one, then we went to 900-metres and now we have the 1000-metre one.
"And even though I'm getting older, most nights I'm still here."
"It would be amazing the number of race meetings I've seen here."
