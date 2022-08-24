Bendigo Advertiser
International Dog Day: Share a photo of your pet to be part of the Bendigo Advertiser gallery

Updated August 25 2022 - 12:42am, first published August 24 2022 - 8:15pm
Send a pic of your pet in today to be part of the gallery. Picture: Supplied.

Hey team, it's Maddy Fogarty here with a very important question, did you know Friday is International Dog Day?

