Hey team, it's Maddy Fogarty here with a very important question, did you know Friday is International Dog Day?
Yep, that's right, a whole day to celebrate your furry friends.
Advertisement
To help you celebrate - because who doesn't need a bit of good news to kick the weekend off - the Bendigo Advertiser will be putting together a gallery of the regions goodest boys and girls.
So send in your pics now! You can either direct message them to us on social media or email addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Don't forget to include their names and yours!
Good morning and welcome to Thursday, August 25. Editor Peter Kennedy here to help kickstart your day.
The good news is there's now less than one week of winter remaining, but it's still likely to be partly cloudy, with the chance of more showers today.
At least it shouldn't be as windy or cold though as we head towards a maximum temperature of 15 degrees in Bendigo.
Maryborough will also reach 15 while Castlemaine is set to get to 14. Both towns are set for a cloudy day with possible showers.
Kyneton should also see showers on its way to a top of 11,
Up at the Murray River, Echuca will have a partly cloudy day with a top of 16.
Greater Bendigo recorded 57 additional COVID infections in the 24 hours to yesterday, as our numbers continue to decline.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is 379.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 16 COVID patients in hospital, four of those in its respiratory ward.
In good news - there are no patients being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Advertisement
Staff are monitoring and caring for 51 people in the Hospital in the Home program.
We thank everyone who got vaccinated and tested yesterday. Our thoughts are with those in hospital, and the families of people who have lost their lives.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.