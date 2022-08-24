Update:
The forecast of above-median rainfall during spring will leave central Victoria slightly below the normal bushfire potential this year.
Across the state, Emergency Management Victoria is readying for a standard bushfire season following the release of the Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for Spring.
The outlook expects normal bushfire potential for Victoria except parts of central and estern Victoria where potential is lower.
Parts of the Wimmera are drying conditions but average rainfall is expected until late in spring.
Higher than average temperatures may lead to forests drying out faster and potentially increase the fire risk in those the Wimmera and south-west Victoria.
But the forecast is offset by the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting above average rainfall in spring with the period August to October likely to see higher amounts of rain in the northern parts of Victoria.
Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said the spring outlook gives authorities an early indication of what Victoria could expect over the higher-risk weather season.
"(The outlook) will be updated later in the year as predictions firm up," he said..
"The emergency management sector undertakes significant planning and preparedness activities, informed by seasonal outlooks, to ensure that our emergency services are ready to respond to bushfires, floods, storms and other emergencies.
"Emergency management is a shared responsibility with our communities, and it's important that Victorians do their part too -think about what you will do to prepare for and respond to a potential fire, flood or storm."
Above average rainfall in Victoria's east - coupled with BOM's forecast - makes for below-average fire danger in these areas.
Burnt areas from the 2018-19 and 2019-20 fire seasons will experience below normal fire risk in eastern Victoria.
In farming areas, extra grass and crop growth could lead to high possibilities of fire as these fuels dry out.
Earlier:
Above-average winter rainfall will cut the spring bushfire risk across eastern parts of Victoria and NSW and in the ACT, but authorities have warned against complacency as the danger season approaches.
AFAC, the national council for fire and emergency services, says the risk is varied across the rest of the country with parts of Western Australia and central Australia showing above-average fire potential.
Fuel loads in those areas are either fully cured or are expected to cure with warmer and drier seasonal conditions predicted in spring.
"Much of Australia has experienced above-average winter rainfall and this is expected to persist for many regions throughout spring due to a convergence of climate influences," the AFAC outlook said.
"Historically, forest fire activity in southeast Australia is lower during a La Nina or negative Indian Ocean Dipole year.
"However, regions that see above average rainfall leading to increased grass vegetation growth can subsequently see an increase in grassfire risk during short periods of warmer and drier conditions within the season."
IN THE NEWS
Low fuel loads remain across areas in NSW, Victoria and the ACT devastated by the 2019-2020 bushfires.
Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania are expected to have a normal risk of fire, along with regional NSW and western Victoria.
But NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers said normal did not mean people should be complacent.
"At the end of the day, a normal fire season can still be pretty bad," he said.
The latest bushfire outlook used data from the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System, which comes into force on September 1.
The rating system calculates, forecasts and reports fire danger using up-to-date state fuel data, spatial and satellite imaging and weather forecasting.
It features four fire danger ratings, ranging from moderate through to high, extreme and catastrophic.
"The way fire danger ratings are communicated has been improved and simplified, to make it easier for Australians to make decisions to stay safe on days of fire danger risk," AFAC said.
"This means that wherever you go in Australia, and whatever the season or fuels you're surrounded with, you can understand the level of threat and what you need to do to stay safe.
"The key benefit is a more prepared and resilient community resulting in a reduction in loss of life, property, and human harm."
AFAC is holding a conference in Adelaide this week.
Australian Associated Press
