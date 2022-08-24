A demand for the Victorian government to hold off on signing fresh contracts for its multi-billion dollar Suburban Rail Loop before November's election has been branded a political stunt.
Shadow treasurer David Davis sent the request to the Department of Premier and Cabinet after the opposition coalition last week promised to shelve the first part of the project if it wins the state election.
Advertisement
"This position is in line with the Victorian government's previous position concerning the signing of contracts close to elections, particularly in light of considerable budget and major project cost uncertainty," his letter reads.
"This request is made in good faith and with the best interests of the people of Victoria in mind."
IN THE NEWS
A page on the Andrews government's "Big Build" website notes five major works contracts for the 26-kilometre eastern section of the loop will be awarded over four years from 2023.
Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan accused the coalition of a political stunt and failing to get their facts straight.
"A quick Google search by the Liberal Party ... could find out that we've clearly said major contracts won't be signed until 2023," she told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
Ms Allan held up a photo of former Liberal premier Denis Napthine signing a contract for the controversial East West Link in late September 2014, two months out from the state election.
"They also, without telling any Victorian, secretly signed a side letter that locked in the state into the future," she said.
Then-opposition leader Daniel Andrews promised to scrap the project if Labor reclaimed government, declaring the contracts were "not worth the paper they're written on".
After winning that election, Mr Andrews proceeded to rip up that contract at a cost of $1.2 billion.
Mr Davis argued the circumstances were different this time around because the first stage of East West Link was estimated to cost $6 billion, compared to up to $34.5 billion for SRL East.
"The scale of what they're proposing and what could occur here is significant," he said.
The 90km orbital rail line was a 2018 election promise of the Andrews government, with work under way on the first section between Cheltenham and Box Hill.
The state's independent Parliamentary Budget Office last week revealed building the loop's first two sections would set taxpayers back $125 billion, more than double what the government previously estimated for the entire project.
So far only $2.3 billion has been allocated in the state budget for early works and the opposition has vowed to honour those contracts while rediverting other non-budgeted money to upgrade the state's ailing health system.
Advertisement
The Andrews government enters caretaker mode on November 1 and guidelines state those conventions do not apply until then.
Australian Associated Press
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.