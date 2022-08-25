A SIGNIFICANT number of Australian classrooms are falling behind in the struggle to fully engage with lessons as a result of communication barriers.
At least 10 per cent of students are affected by a disorder that impedes the way a person thinks about, understands and uses language according to Language Disorder Australia, and these disorders represent a persistent and lifelong neurodevelopmental disability.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Language Disorder Australia's Head of Allied Health Services Lisa Quinn said the prevalence of the condition is far larger than many imagine.
"The cohort of our children and young people with language disorder is conservatively estimated to be 10 per cent of our learners in a typical classroom," Ms Quinn said.
"Signs of language disorder are often evident in the early years and children with language difficulties at age five are likely to experience long-term and persistent problems throughout their lives."
A Language Disorder Australia (LDA) spokesperson said such a barrier can affect how a young person communicates their needs, their educational attainment and building social connections.
Language disorder is frequently associated with a biomedical condition/conditions, for example, individuals with Autism, intellectual disability, Down Syndrome will often have various levels of difficulties across domains of language. For children and young people who have no other diagnosis but have persistent language difficulties across all languages they speak, the term used is developmental language disorder (DLD).
Research suggests DLD affects one in 14 students in a classroom and is referred to as a hidden disability, as these students may not have overt signs of disability yet may struggle in the classroom.
Within classrooms, learners with language disorder and DLD may present as experiencing difficulties with understanding language such as understanding and following instructions, remembering information correctly, comprehending a written passage and drawing correct inferences.
Students may also struggle to use language to structure grammatically correct sentences as well as struggling to use a rich vocabulary or use expected social conventions.
A LDA spokesperson said teachers and speech pathologists can partner together to implement strategies to support learners to access the curriculum.
"Adjustments for learners with language disorder and DLD will be crucial for some, helpful for all, and harmful to none," they said.
To learn more about language disorder visit languagedisorder.org.au
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.