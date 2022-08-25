Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Language Disorder Australia's Lisa Quinn said one in ten students have a language barrier

Updated August 26 2022 - 12:27am, first published August 25 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One in ten students in Australian classrooms are falling behind because of communication barriers according to language experts. Picture: PIXABAY

A SIGNIFICANT number of Australian classrooms are falling behind in the struggle to fully engage with lessons as a result of communication barriers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.