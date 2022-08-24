Two men face weapons charges after police raids

POLICE have charged a Clarkefield man with possession of a traffickable quantity of firearms, possess controlled weapon without excuse and possess cartridge ammunition.
Earlier last month, police executed a warrant at a Clarkefield address as part of an ongoing investigation and allegedly seized 59 firearms.
He's been remanded in custody to appear at Melbourne Magistrates' Court on 3 October.
A number of weapons including three shotguns, three rifles, an air rifle, two inert hand grenades, ammunition and a sword were allegedly seized.
A 62-year-old Werribee man was interviewed and is expected to be charged on summons with a number of firearms offences including firearm possession (trafficable quantity), non-prohibited person possess Cat A and dispose of firearm to not a licensed firearm dealer.
Anyone with information about illicit firearms is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to submit at confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
