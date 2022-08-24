Promoted Marong to host Inglewood in BBD division one weekend pennant opener

MARONG'S introduction to the top flight of Bendigo Bowls Division weekend pennant will be against Inglewood on October 8.
The 2022-23 BBD weekend pennant division one season has been expanded to 10 teams following the admission of last season's division two premiers Marong.
The growth to 10 teams follows the competition last year increasing from its traditional eight teams to nine with the entry of Moama.
With Marong entering division one, it removes the bye, with all teams to play 18 home and away games.
The season will include two weekends of Saturday-Sunday games on November 26-27 and December 17-18.
South Bendigo enters the season as the three-time defending premiers and will begin its quest for a fourth flag in a row with an away game against Eaglehawk.
Expected big improver Bendigo will start its 150th celebration season away against Golden Square.
October 8 & December 10
Eaglehawk v South Bendigo
Castlemaine v Bendigo East
Golden Square v Bendigo
Marong v Inglewood
Moama v Kangaroo Flat
October 15 & December 17
South Bendigo v Golden Square
Bendigo East v Moama
Bendigo v Marong
Inglewood v Castlemaine
Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk
October 22 & December 18
Moama v Inglewood
Castlemaine v Bendigo
Golden Square v Eaglehawk
Marong v South Bendigo
Bendigo East v Kangaroo Flat
October 29 & January 14
Eaglehawk v Marong
South Bendigo v Castlemaine
Bendigo v Moama
Inglewood v Bendigo East
Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square
November 5 & January 21
Moama v South Bendigo
Castlemaine v Eaglehawk
Marong v Golden Square
Bendigo East v Bendigo
Inglewood v Kangaroo Flat
November 12 & January 28
Eaglehawk v Moama
Golden Square v Castlemaine
South Bendigo v Bendigo East
Bendigo v Inglewood
Marong v Kangaroo Flat
November 26 & February 4
Moama v Golden Square
Castlemaine v Marong
Bendigo East v Eaglehawk
Inglewood v South Bendigo
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo
November 27 & February 11
Eaglehawk v Inglewood
Golden Square v Bendigo East
Marong v Moama
South Bendigo v Bendigo
Castlemaine v Kangaroo Flat
December 3 & February 18
Moama v Castlemaine
Bendigo East v Marong
Bendigo v Eaglehawk
Golden Square v Inglewood
Kangaroo Flat v South Bendigo
Draw reversed on second date.
