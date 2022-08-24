IT WAS a milestone night at Lord's Raceway last Friday night as the Bendigo Harness Racing Club marked its 1500th meeting at the venue.
In keeping with the milestone theme, Mystic Chip notched up one of her own.
The nine-year-old mare broke the $100,000 prizemoney mark with her victory in the race bearing the name of the occasion, the 1500th Race Meeting Conducted at Lord's Raceway Trot (2150m).
Trained at Longlea by Glenn Sharp, Mystic Chip settled nicely on the pegs behind the leader Vincent Kai and seized her chance when Buslin Brody went off stride on the home turn, quickly sweeping to the front before going on to score a 4.9-metre victory.
It was the mare's 15th career win in 170 starts. She has also been placed 48 times.
While Sharp was quick to declare Mystic Chip as 'no superstar', she has been a good moneyspinner for him and his wife Christine, who lease the daughter of Tennotrump out of the mare Delta Spark.
"It was the right race and she got the right trip - to top that $100,000 mark is a good effort - all those wins and placings add up," he said.
"She's been a good moneyspinner and never been too far away in her races.
"She just goes around and around and never has a spell - just an honest and nice horse, the ones you like.
"Especially considering she didn't start racing until she was five and is now edging towards being 10."
Sharp was a touch unlucky not to notch up a double on the night after Ima Ziabee led the field into the straight in the previous race, but was only able to manage fourth after being swamped by a group of horses.
Slightly younger as an eight-year-old, Sharp believed little separated Ima Ziabee and Mystic Chip, who have been known to be rivals on occasions.
"Mystic Chip is more honest and genuine, while Ima Ziabee has more class, but just races erratically sometimes," he said.
"Like (Friday night), Ima Ziabee copped a bit of heat early and overraced and it's cost her the race, whereas Mystic Chip, she will settle at the back of a helmet and plough on."
Sharp, who has five horses in work, has Mystic Chip entered at Kilmore on Thursday night.
She is joined in the race by her stablemate Bellmac Bambi.
