It was all eyes on the clock as the end of the work day drew closer for a very excited Sailors Falls man.
Knock-off time meant he could rush home to double check his lottery ticket and confirm his suspicions - his $4.8 million winning ticket.
The central Victoria player held the only division one winning entry nationally in Set for Life draw, which meant he would be receive in $20,000 increments for the next 20 years.
"This has changed so much for me, I feel good," he said
"Last week, I spoke to someone about retiring in the next five years, but this has just brought that forward."
The mystery winner said this amount of money would bring forward a world of opportunities when it came to spending the cash.
From buying a new house to travelling the country, there really wouldn't be a limitation.
"I enjoy driving in the outback, so I'll explore Australia on the road," he said.
"I can look forward to retirement and do all the things I've wanted to do."
Ballan Lotto owner Ian Ireland said he was excited knowing a local had taken home a life-changing win with a ticket purchased from his outlet.
"This is the first division one winning ticket we've sold in Set for Life, and we're over the moon," he said.
"We started our outlet in late 1991 and sold our first division one winning entry exactly a year later, before luck struck again in October 2000.
"It's extremely exciting for our small rural community of Ballan, and we can just imagine it's the start of a winning streak! We can't wait to make another customer's dreams come true."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
