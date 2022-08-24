Saint goes marching in to foil Arty's return

THE continued emergence of Torrid Saint as a topliner is another feather in the cap of Strathfieldaye's Douglas stable in a season to savour.
Already riding high at the top of the Victorian trainer's premiership standings on 135 wins, Julie and Glenn Douglas and their team have plenty more to look forward to this season with their brilliant and versatile six-year-old pacing gelding.
Advertisement
On Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Melton, he put forward a career-best effort.
With the spotlight shining on the superstar Lochinvar Art and his long-awaited return to racing, Torrid Saint commanded more than his fair share of the limelight with a devastating 2.9-metre win in the My Lightning Blue Free-For-All (1720m).
He won in a personal best 1:51.7 mile rate.
While there are undoubtedly better times ahead for 'Arty', who was having his first start in six months, he was no match for the Strathfieldsaye speed machine, who charged straight to lead and held his nerve with Lochinvart Art beside him, before sprinting clear before the home turn.
While Lochinvar Art battled on determinedly and the Andy Gath-trained Tango Tara flashed home late for third, Torrid Saint - the beneficiary of a superb front-running drive from Jack Laugher - was never going to relinquish his grip on the race.
Laugher, enjoying a standout season of his own in the sulky with 116 wins, half-hinted that the race was theirs once they found the early lead.
"We had that advantage from the start and had the horse good enough to utilise it and he's gone super," he said post-race on TrotsVision.
"He's probably the fastest horse I've driven as far as coming with one run, and obviously his gate speed as well.
"Not a lot of horses can peel out and run a quarter that he's got in him. It's just a great asset that he's got.
"We don't have to drive him any certain way, but he does have that really good turn of foot and high speed."
Fifth-up from a spell, Torrid Saint had more than put the writing on the wall for a big performance following his eye-catching last start third in the Westburn Grant Free-For-All (2240m) behind Honolua Bay and a similarly impressive second behind Supreme Dominator in the Our Maestro Free-For-All (2240m).
With 15 wins and 32 placings from 115 starts for earnings of $258,610, the Noel Watson owned-and-bred pacer has always appeared capable of taking the next step from where he has been at in any given moment of time.
Laugher insisted his current leap into the elite ranks would be less of a surprise to those closely connected with Torrid Saint.
"Early on he was never a superstar by any means and he's just progressively gotten better and better," he said.
"It probably hasn't shocked the smart people around him, but the way he goes about it, he's just progressed so much.
"It's taken him a while, but he's got to that top level and turned into a super horse.
Advertisement
"(Saturday night) was just to see where we are, obviously Lochinvar Art's going to improve off that run.
"A couple more runs time the results may be different, who knows, but in the future we've got different avenues and ways we can drive him.
"It's a credit to everyone involved."
Hes probably the fastest horse Ive driven as far as coming with one run, and obviously his gate speed as well.- Jack Laugher
A big night for the Douglas stable on Saturday included Group 3 success in the $30,000 APG Vic Gold Sovereign (3YO Colts and Geldings) Final with Interest Free.
Advertisement
The Art Major gelding was driven by Darryl Douglas, who followed up a metro double the previous week at Melton, with a brilliant feature race win.
Interest Free, a winner of 11 of 24 starts and placed seven times for earnings of $143,700, has now won three of his past four starts.
He will get his chance at another Group 3 feature in this Saturday night's $40,000 VHRC Caduceus Victoria Sires Classic (2240m) at Melton.
A 12-horse field includes his Douglas stablemate Bet On The Tiger, to be driven by Ellen Tormey.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.