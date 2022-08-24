CLASSY Golden Square forward Joel Brett is the BFNL's Ron Best medallist for 2022.
Brett topped the league's goalkicking with 92, joining Dylan Johnstone (2016) and Grant Weeks (2010, 2011 and 2012) as Golden Square forwards to have won the medal since 2010.
Brett kicked at least one goal in all 18 games he played, while he also booted three double-figure bags - 14 v Castlemaine in round seven, 10 against Maryborough in round 12 and 10 against Castlemaine in round 16.
Kyneton's Rhys Magin finished second with 75 goals.
