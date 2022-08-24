Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Golden Square forward Joel Brett wins BFNL's Ron Best Medal with 92 goals

Updated August 24 2022 - 8:03am, first published 2:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square's Joel Brett celebrates one of his 92 goals this season.

CLASSY Golden Square forward Joel Brett is the BFNL's Ron Best medallist for 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.