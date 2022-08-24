Regional tourism is set to get another boost with a new state government initiative that will see Victoria's agriculture shows become more family-friendly.
The Bendigo Agriculture Show is one of several regional and rural ag shows eligible for funding that would see children able to enter for free this year.
Regional Development Minister Harriet Shing announced the funding opportunity onsite at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds on Wednesday morning, following a tour of the completed $680,000 face-lift.
Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards welcomed the announcement calling it a "real win for the community".
The tour comes after Victoria MP Wendy Lovell called for the multi-staged redevelopment of the Bendigo Showgrounds to be a higher priority project as the current infrastructure was not meeting the expectations of user groups.
Site works included repaving the asphalt, an illuminated sign at the entrance, new all access toilets and a new air conditioning system at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre.
The market area was also revamped with power infrastructure, upgrades to building facades and painting adding to its appeal, opening the door to more power access for stalls and merchants.
With an average 600,000 people coming through the showgrounds each year for events such as the Australian Sheep and Wool Show, Groovin' the Moo and more, these upgrades will allow a better user experience all-year round, Ms Shing said.
Adding free entry to the Bendigo Agriculture Show on-top of only makes the improved showgrounds more accessible Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney said .
"This grants program recognises the significant role agricultural shows play in educating children about the agricultural sector and showcasing the best of our state's world-class produce," she said.
Applications for the grants are available to eligible Agricultural and Pastoral Societies and are now open and will be open until September 26.
Information and guidelines for the regional jobs and infrastructure fund can be found at rdv.vic.gov.au/rjif
More information on the free children entry program is available at agriculture.vic.gov.au/childrenentrygrants
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
