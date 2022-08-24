Kuany, Madgen named Bendigo Braves men's and women's 2022 MVP winners

KUANY Kuany and Tess Madgen have been crowned the Bendigo Braves' men's and women's most most valuable players for 2022.
2022 recruit Kuany had a delayed start to the season with the Braves and also missed three matches mid-season while on international duties with Sudan, but has averaged 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in his 15 games with Bendigo.
He will be back on court on Friday night when the Braves battle Kilsyth in a knockout semi-final at the Kilsyth Sports Centre.
Meanwhile, Magden, who has also had an interrupted season that has included a trip to America with the Australian Opals ahead of next month's FIBA Women's World Cup, has been dominant in the 14 games she has played for the championship favourite Braves women.
Madgen has averaged 28.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.
The Braves women will host a preliminary final this Sunday against either Mount Gambier or Waverley.
Caitlin Richardson (Youth League women) and Lachlan O'Brien (Youth League men) have also won Braves MVP awards.
Outstanding Performer: Megan McKay.
Most Improved: Madi Sexton.
Most Valuable Player: Tess Madgen.
Coaches Award: Mitch Clarke.
Best Defensive Player: Sidy Djitte.
Most Valuable Player: Kuany Kuany.
Best Team-mate: Meg McCarthy.
Most Improved: Lavinia Cox.
Most Valuable Player: Caitlin Richardson.
Best Team-mate: Patrick Tarr.
Most Improved: Liam O'Brien.
Most Valuable Player: Lachlan O'Brien.
