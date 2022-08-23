A THALES spokesperson confirmed the North Bendigo site will see staff cut and work reduced at the site following the production of 1100 Hawkeis.
"The last of the 1100 Hawkei Protected Vehicles manufactured for Defence came off the production line earlier this month which means the facility will now have a period of reduced activity and a reduction in workforce," the spokesperson said.
"We are also working to identify opportunities for excess staff elsewhere in Thales Australia or with other local Bendigo businesses.
The spokesperson said Thales is working to secure export orders for its Bushmaster and Hawkei vehicles to generate job growth on site.
"The design and engineering skills in our Bendigo workforce are integral to Australia's sovereign industrial capability in Protected Mobility Vehicles," they said.
"The Thales Australia workforce in Bendigo is highly skilled and our track record of delivering world's best vehicles to Australian and export customers is a credit to our people."
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters said it was a sad and frustrating position to be in with no new contracts for Thales and the Australian government finalised.
Ms Chesters confirmed the redundancies but said Thales has not confirmed which workers will be asked to go.
"We've been advised by Thales that there'll be redundancies," she said.
"Staff are being informed this week about the process of redundancies. I believe it's 29 redundancies at the site, which is sad news.
"But I will stress that we're at the very beginning of the process. The company hasn't outlined who will go.
"In my discussions with the relevant union - the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union - and with Thales, their goal is to maintain sovereign capability out there so that they are ready for any future contracts that the federal government and army may need."
Bendigo Trades Hall Council (BTHC) said in a statement the redundancies come as Australia deals with a severe skills shortage.
Council president Michelle Jackson said Thales Bendigo has been a valuable contributor to training and skills in central Victoria.
"It's disappointing to see high skilled workers losing their jobs when the government has been talking about a skills shortage," she said.
BTHC secretary Luke Martin said there could be more job losses unless new contracts were secured quickly.
"We need the government to act now to secure new contacts for the site, this will also have an effect on supporting manufacturing in the region," he said.
Ms Chesters said while there is still work to do on the current run of Hawkei, there isn't a next contract to start work on.
She said it was an issue inherited by the newly formed federal government.
"It's so frustrating to be in this position," she said. "These discussions should have been had during the last term of government.
"We knew the Hawkei build would come to an end. It's frustrating that the previous government let defense manufacturing get to this stage.
"We've always known that at this site, like all defence manufacturing, is based on contract to contract. So you lock in the next contract well before the contract you're on finishes, so you've got that continued workflow for the staff that are out there."
Ms Chesters said she understood the concerns of the unions.
"My goal as a local MP is to see the site continue," she said. "It's significant in terms of our sovereign capability that we continue to manufacture armored vehicles here in Bendigo.
"We've got that proud defence manufacturing history, but we also know that these vehicles do save lives and continue to deliver beyond expectations that were originally had both the Bushmaster and in the future the Hawkeye."
Recently Bendigo-built Bushmaster vehicles have won international acclaim for the support they have provided to the Ukrainian army, and others have been deployed to assist in the NSW floods.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko visit Thales Bendigo in July after Bendigo-built Bushmasters were sent to assist the Ukrainian army's war efforts.
"We can see what they can do on the ground in places like Ukraine, we can see what they can do on the ground in places like the Middle East, and we can see what they can do in terms of emergency services and flood and bushfire emergencies that we have in our own country," Ms Chesters said.
"So the vehicle is a valuable vehicle and what we need to do for the next contract is work out what else the army needs in terms capability.
"My understanding is that those discussions are ongoing between the Australian Defence Force, particularly the army, the minister's office and Thales but it does take time."
Ms Chesters hoped that when the next contract was secured, staff would have the option to return.
"It is sad to see any loss of jobs out there because these are skilled jobs," she said.
"We did see that with Hawkei people who left the site earlier in previous years, some came back but they also recruited new workers and they did put on a number of apprentices.
"Some workers have indicated that if they do take up the opportunity of a redundancy, they'll take an early retirement. Others are in a very tight skills market (and) will find other work. I know that there are other employers that are keen to engage workers who may be finishing up at Thales."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
