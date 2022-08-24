GISBORNE has earned the mantle as the best performed club of the Bendigo Football-Netball League's home and away season.
Across the eight grades of football and netball the Bulldogs won 120 of their 140 games and have all eight teams competing in the finals.
Showing just how consistent the Bulldogs have been as a club, all eight teams have finished in the top three and will have the double chance for the finals that begin this weekend.
The Bulldogs topped the ladder in both the senior football and 17-under netball and split their 120 victories between 46 on the football field and 74 on the netball court.
Gisborne edged out perennial No.1 ranked club Sandhurst for the most home and away wins.
The Dragons - who also have all eight teams competing in the finals - notched 117 wins as a club: 40 football victories and 77 on the netball court.
Both Gisborne and Golden Square tied for the most football wins with 46 apiece across their seniors, reserves and under-18s, while Sandhurst was the best performed club on the netball court with its 77 wins ahead of Gisborne (74) and Kangaroo Flat (73).
Meanwhile, for the first time since 2013 Castlemaine will be a participant in the finals with its A grade (4th) and A reserve (4th) netballers having qualified.
The Magpies haven't had a team in the finals since their A grade and 17-under netball both made it in 2013.
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 2-16, 9th
Reserves - 1-16, 9th
Under-18 - 4-14, 8th
NETBALL:
A grade - 12-6, 4th
A reserve - 9-6-1, 4th
B grade - 1-17, 10th
B reserve - 3-14-1, 9th
17-under - 4-12-2, 8th
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 36-101-4
Football - 7-46
Netball - 29-55-4
Finals teams - 2
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 9-9, 7th
Reserves - 8-10, 5th
Under-18 - 5-13, 7th
NETBALL:
A grade - 4-14, 8th
A reserve - 3-11-2, 7th
B grade - 6-11-1, 6th
B reserve - 14-4, 4th
17-under - 5-10-3, 6th
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 54-82-6
Football - 22-32
Netball - 32-50-6
Finals teams - 2
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 16-2, 1st
Reserves - 15-1, 2nd
Under-18 - 15-3, 3rd
NETBALL:
A grade - 14-4, 3rd
A reserve - 12-4, 3rd
B grade - 15-3, 3rd
B reserve - 15-3, 2nd
17-under - 18-0, 1st
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 120-20
Football - 46-6
Netball - 74-14
Finals teams - 8
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 14-4, 2nd
Reserves - 17-1, 1st
Under-18 - 15-2, 2nd
NETBALL:
A grade - 0-18, 10th
A reserve - 2-14, 8th
B grade - 5-12-1, 7th
B reserve - 5-13, 8th
17-under - 9-8-1, 5th
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 67-72-2
Football - 46-7
Netball - 21-65-2
Finals teams - 4
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 4-14, 8th
Reserves - 7-11, 6th
Under-18 - 6-12, 6th
NETBALL:
A grade - 16-2, 1st
A reserve - 14-0-2, 1st
B grade - 15-2-1, 2nd
B reserve - 14-4, 3rd
17-under - 14-2-1, 2nd
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 90-47-4
Football - 17-37
Netball - 73-10-4
Finals teams - 5
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 10-8, 6th
Reserves - 7-11, 7th
Under-18 - 4-14, 9th
NETBALL:
A grade - 7-10-1, 6th
A reserve - 0-15-1, 9th
B grade - 2-16, 9th
B reserve - 0-18, 10th
17-under - 0-18, 10th
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 30-110-2
Football - 21-33
Netball - 9-77-2
Finals teams - 0
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 0-18, 10th
Reserves - 1-15, 10th
Under-18 - 9-9, 5th
NETBALL:
A grade - 5-13, 7th
B grade - 5-13, 8th
B reserve - 5-12-1, 6th
17-under - 11-6-1, 4th
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 36-86-2
Football - 10-42
Netball - 26-44-2
Finals teams - 2
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 10-8, 5th
Reserves - 13-5, 4th
Under-18 - 17-1, 1st
NETBALL:
A grade - 16-2, 2nd
A reserve - 14-1-1, 2nd
B grade - 16-2, 1st
B reserve - 17-1, 1st
17-under - 14-4, 3rd
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 117-24-1
Football - 40-14
Netball - 77-10-1
Finals teams - 8
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 11-7, 4th
Reserves - 6-12, 8th
Under-18 - 2-16, 10th
NETBALL:
A grade - 11-6-1, 5th
A reserve - 9-7, 5th
B grade - 12-5-1, 4th
B reserve - 10-8, 5th
17-under - 4-12-2, 7th
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 65-73-4
Football - 19-35
Netball - 46-38-4
Finals teams - 5
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 14-4, 3rd
Reserves - 13-4, 3rd
Under-18 - 12-5, 4th
NETBALL:
A grade - 4-14, 9th
A reserve - 5-10-1, 6th
B grade - 11-7, 5th
B reserve - 6-12, 7th
17-under - 4-12-2, 9th
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 69-68-3
Football - 39-13
Netball - 30-55-3
Finals teams - 4
.......................................
OVERALL:
Gisborne - 120
Sandhurst - 117
Kangaroo Flat - 90
Strathfieldsaye - 69
Golden Square - 67
South Bendigo - 65
Eaglehawk - 54
Castlemaine - 36
Maryborough - 36
Kyneton - 30
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Gisborne - 46
Golden Square - 46
Sandhurst - 40
Strathfieldsaye - 39
Eaglehawk - 22
Kyneton - 21
South Bendigo - 19
Kangaroo Flat - 17
Maryborough - 10
Castlemaine - 7
.......................................
NETBALL:
Sandhurst - 77
Gisborne - 74
Kangaroo Flat - 73
South Bendigo - 46
Eaglehawk - 32
Strathfieldsaye - 30
Castlemaine - 29
Maryborough - 26
Golden Square - 21
Kyneton - 9
