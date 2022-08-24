Greater Bendigo has recorded 57 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is sitting at 379.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 16 COVID patients in hospital, four of those in its respiratory ward.
There are no patients being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 51 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded three and eight new infections respectively, while Gannawarra had five and Loddon had one new case.
Campaspe Shire (29), Mount Alexander (9) and the Macedon Ranges (27) also saw additional infections.
These number come as Victoria recorded 3359 daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday afternoon.
The infections were made up of 2535 rapid-antigen tests and 824 positive PCR tests.
The new data takes Victoria's active cases to 19,325.
There are 402 people in hospital due to COVID-19 with 24 in intensive care and five on ventilators.
Sadly, 10 COVID-related deaths were recorded.
COVID-19 is just as topical as the weather and Greater Bendigo recorded 76 additional COVID infections on Tuesday.
There were no patients being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit. Staff were monitoring and caring for 56 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Victoria recorded 3638 daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday afternoon.
The infections were made up of 2971 rapid-antigen tests and 667 positive PCR tests.
The new data takes Victoria's active cases to 20,491.
There are 433 people in hospital due to COVID-19 with 26 in intensive care and seven on ventilators.
Sadly, 25 COVID-related deaths were recorded.
This comes as Australian leaders showed interest in revisiting the cutting of isolation periods for COVID-19 cases as the nation's latest Omicron wave winds down.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet flagged putting it back on the agenda when national cabinet next meets on August 31. He's suggested shortening the period to five days.
Let's wait and see....
