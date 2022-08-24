Bendigo Advertiser
On the go: Greater Bendigo records 57 new COVID cases | August 24, 2022

Alex Gretgrix
Peter Kennedy
By Alex Gretgrix, and Peter Kennedy
Updated August 24 2022 - 6:01am, first published 6:00am
Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

Greater Bendigo has recorded 57 additional COVID infections overnight.

