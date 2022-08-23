How your BFNL netball team is shaping ahead of finals

What could be better for Kangaroo Flat heading into another finals series than notching up a 19-goal victory over a fellow finalist in South Bendigo? Try snaring top spot. That's exactly what happened after the Roos took care of the tough Bloods and Castlemaine was able to get over the top of Sandhurst by one goal at Camp Reserve last Saturday. It has left the Roos in the best possible shape ahead of a tough month ahead. The Roos have one concern only, a foot injury to star midcourter and 2019 Betty Thompson medallist Ash Ryan. They have played with a point to prove all season after setting themselves up nicely for a tilt at a flag last year with a 10-0-1 record before the plug was pulled on the season without getting the chance to play finals. They will enter the finals with an almost identical squad, but boosted by the inclusion of star goal shooter Lou Dupuy, who has been a powerhouse in the goal ring. In a further indication of their strength, the Roos' two losses this season have been by a solitary goal to Sandhurst in round four and by five against Gisborne at Gardiner Reserve.

