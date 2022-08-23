How your BFNL netball team is shaping ahead of finals

FINALS are finally upon us in a 2022 BFNL netball season that has produced no shortage of twists and turns.
It's safe to say there will be a few more before it's all over and a brand new premier is crowned on Saturday, September 17.
Can Sandhurst add an unprecedented fourth-straight A-grade flag, albeit across a span of six years?
Will Kangaroo Flat cap two years of dominance over most rivals and an unofficial minor premiership in 2021 by claiming its first premiership since 2016?
Or will Gisborne, a rejuvenated Castlemaine, or South Bendigo rise from the pack?
Here's how all five teams are shaping heading into finals.
Position: First.
Win/loss record: 16-2.
Last five: WWLWW
Record versus other finalists: 6-2 (lost to Sandhurst 51-52; defeated Castlemaine 57-41; defeated Gisborne 52-40; defeated South Bendigo 74-44; defeated Sandhurst 66-49; defeated Castlemaine 57-38; lost to Gisborne 40-45; defeated South Bendigo 59-40).
Last premiership: 2016.
First week of finals: A week off.
Last final played: Lost to Sandhurst 35-42 in the 2019 grand final.
Key players: Chelsea Sartori and Lou Dupuy.
What could be better for Kangaroo Flat heading into another finals series than notching up a 19-goal victory over a fellow finalist in South Bendigo? Try snaring top spot. That's exactly what happened after the Roos took care of the tough Bloods and Castlemaine was able to get over the top of Sandhurst by one goal at Camp Reserve last Saturday. It has left the Roos in the best possible shape ahead of a tough month ahead. The Roos have one concern only, a foot injury to star midcourter and 2019 Betty Thompson medallist Ash Ryan. They have played with a point to prove all season after setting themselves up nicely for a tilt at a flag last year with a 10-0-1 record before the plug was pulled on the season without getting the chance to play finals. They will enter the finals with an almost identical squad, but boosted by the inclusion of star goal shooter Lou Dupuy, who has been a powerhouse in the goal ring. In a further indication of their strength, the Roos' two losses this season have been by a solitary goal to Sandhurst in round four and by five against Gisborne at Gardiner Reserve.
Position: Second.
Win/loss record: 16-2.
Last five: LWWWW
Record versus other finalists: 6-2 (defeated Gisborne 66-33; defeated South Bendigo 59-30; defeated Kangaroo Flat 52-51; defeated Castlemaine 62-46; defeated Gisborne 53-37; defeated South Bendigo 64-41; lost to Kangaroo Flat 49-66; lost to Castlemaine 46-47).
Last premiership: 2019.
First week of finals: Qualifying final v Gisborne at the QEO on Saturday.
Last final played: Defeated Kangaroo Flat 42-35 in the 2019 grand final.
Key players: Meg Williams and Sophie Shoebridge.
A costly one-goal loss to Castlemaine in round 18 knocked Sandhurst from top spot and into a qualifying final showdown against Gisborne. That means it will be a different path to a grand final, if the Dragons are to make it, than in their three-straight premiership wins from 2017 to 2019. On all three of those occasions, the Dragons earned a week off in the first week of finals and only once did they not advance to the grand final from the second semi-final, when they were beaten by Gisborne in 2018. They would ultimately avenge that defeat by claiming the second of three-straight premierships two weeks later. Fronting up in the first week of finals will not faze the Dragons, nor will they be concerned by any potential match-up through finals having beaten all four other finalists at least once this season. That includes this week's opponent Gisborne, which the Dragons have beaten twice this season by an average of 24.5 goals, most recently by 16 goals at the QEO in round 10.
Position: Third.
Win/loss record: 14-4.
Last five: WWWLW
Record versus other finalists: 4-4 (lost to Sandhurst 33-66; defeated Castlemaine 43-34; defeated South Bendigo 55-36; lost to Kangaroo Flat 40-52; lost to Sandhurst 37-53; defeated Castlemaine 49-37; lost to South Bendigo 36-37; defeated Kangaroo Flat 45-40).
Last premiership: 2013.
First week of finals: Qualifying final v Sandhurst at the QEO on Saturday.
Last final played: Lost to Eaglehawk 46-47 in the 2019 first semi-final.
Key players: Maddy Stewart and Claudia Mawson.
The Bulldogs have been the clear third-best team to date this season and loom as the logical threat to top pair Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst reigniting their 2019 grand final rivalry. But the Bulldogs will have a few obstacles to overcome, particularly early, with star recruits Jordan Cransberg and Claudia Mawson both absent in the first week of finals. They are also yet to beat their first-up opponent Sandhurst this season. The Bulldogs showed exactly how tough and dangerous they can be in a five-goal win over top side Kangaroo Flat in round 16, one of only two losses for the Roos this season. Should they meet again in finals, the Bulldogs have a solid recent record against the Roos. They have also beaten Castlemaine twice this season and South Bendigo once. Along with Castlemaine, the Bulldogs own the league's current longest winning streak of three.
Position: Fourth.
Win/loss record: 12-6.
Last five: WWWLW
Record versus other finalists: 2-6 (lost to Gisborne 34-43; lost to South Bendigo 46-61; lost to Kangaroo Flat 41-57; lost to Sandhurst 46-62; lost to Gisborne 37-49; defeated South Bendigo 45-27; lost to Kangaroo Flat 38-57; defeated Sandhurst 47-46).
Last premiership: Never won an A-grade premiership.
First week of finals: Elimination final v South Bendigo at the QEO on Sunday.
Last final played: Lost to Golden Square 32-46 in the 2013 elimination final.
Key players: Fiona Fowler and Maddie Carter.
Castlemaine joint coaches Fiona Fowler (playing) and Gary Cooke are hoping a brilliant first season back in the top grade of BFNL netball still has plenty more to play out. The Magpies took their time in notching up a breakthrough win over one of their fellow finalists, but ended the home and away season with two from their last three attempts over a five-week stretch of games. But it was last week's stirring one-goal win over Sandhurst that turned plenty of heads and showed exactly what most thought the Magpies were capable of. They could not have asked for a better lead-in to finals than a win over an obvious premiership threat. Encouragingly, after an interrupted start to the season, the Magpies have continued to put a more settled and consistent line-up on the court in the latter half of the season. For a team playing their first final since 2013, a first-up clash against a rival the Magpies beat only five weeks ago is an agreeable proposition.
Position: Fifth.
Win/loss record: 11-6-1.
Last five: LWWWL
Record versus other finalists: 2-6 (lost to Sandhurst 30-59; defeated Castlemaine 61-46; lost to Gisborne 36-55; lost to Kangaroo Flat 44-74; lost to Sandhurst 41-64; lost to Castlemaine 27-45; defeated Gisborne 37-36; lost to Kangaroo Flat 40-59).
Last premiership: Never won an A-grade premiership.
First week of finals: Elimination final v Castlemaine at the QEO on Sunday.
Last final played: Lost to Eaglehawk 33-45 in the 2019 elimination final.
Key players: Chloe Gray and Chloe Langley.
After breaking a long drought to play finals in 2019 and finishing fourth last year when no finals were played, the Bloods have continued to make great strides. But evidence of just how strong this league is, the Bloods haven't got much closer to the top, at least ladder-wise. Or have they? The Bloods picked up their first win over a top-three rival for the first time in many seasons against Gisborne in round 15 and generally closed the margin in games against top pair Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst. Despite a loss to Kangaroo Flat last weekend, the Bloods will head into the first week of finals with confidence against Castlemaine. They defeated the Magpies early in the season by 15 goals at the QEO, but lost by 18 goals in round 14, with the margin only blowing out in the final quarter. They will be right at home on Sunday at the QEO, having beaten all but Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst at the home of netball this season.
