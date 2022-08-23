Kyneton coach Paul Chapman expects the disappointment of missing the finals this season to fuel the Tigers' fire in 2023.
The Tigers showed great improvement in 2022 and won 10 of their 18 games, but missed the top five on percentage.
They defeated premiership fancy Golden Square early in the season, but two narrow losses to South Bendigo, and a round 17 loss to Sandhurst, proved decisive in the end.
"I'm disappointed we didn't get our opportunity because I felt like we were a top five team,'' Chapman said.
"It's easy for me to say that, but in the end we weren't a top five team.
"The guys are hurting a bit, which is good and that should help us become a better team next year.
"We need to make sure we make the most of our opportunities.
"You're never happy when you miss the finals, but we're happy with the step forward we've taken this year."
Chapman said the majority of the Tigers' senior list had already committed for 2023.
"Overall, it's been a really positive year for the club,'' Chapman said.
"Off-field we're going really well and on the field we're heading in the right direction.
"We've laid a really solid foundation for the future.
"While we added some experience this year we didn't forget about the development of the club. We played 41 players in our senior team this year and we blooded some really talented young kids.
"We've got a lot of hard work ahead of us and I feel like this is the launch pad for the direction of the footy club.
"Individually, I've seen a lot of guys improve and, collectively, we're a much better team.
"At the start of the year I spoke about how respect and how hard it is to gain respect.
"I feel as though we've started to get some respect from the rest of the competition and that's a reflection of the attitude of the players this year."
Chapman confirmed he's keen to coach the Tigers again in 2023.
An announcement is expected in the coming weeks.
