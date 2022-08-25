Help navigate the journey Advertising Feature

COMFORT: With its expert care, compassion and cheer, staff at Uniting AgeWell help those with dementia, like Wendy's dad, continue to enjoy living in the moment. Photo: Supplied

A diagnosis of dementia is never easy to hear. Not for the person and not for their family members, who invariably end up becoming carers.

Like in the case of Wendy Flaherty (pictured), who along with her siblings took care of her dad for years. "It was exhausting, worrying and stressful," Wendy says, "and we cared for him until we couldn't care for him anymore."

The tough, no-nonsense butcher who came to Australia in the 1950s as a Ten Pound Pom, moved into one of Uniting AgeWell's residential aged care facilities when he required round the clock care. The 94-year-old died earlier this year, and Wendy is grateful he was given expert care right up until the end. "He was as content and as happy as possible," she says.

Uniting AgeWell understands the dementia journey. The not-for-profit organisation has tailored a range of services, in Bendigo and across Victoria and Tasmania, to help the person and their family as they navigate their way through what is now the single greatest cause of disability in Australians over the age of 65.

The Seven Hills Cottage Respite House in White Hills affords carers a much-needed break during the week as well as on weekends. Cheryle Hague, team leader for Uniting AgeWell's Commonwealth Home Support Programme services in the Loddon Mallee region, says the respite is available by referral to My Aged Care for people living with their families in the community

The Monday to Friday groups include fun activities and lunch, with clients often heading out on bus trips. They recently took in an Elvis movie and are heading to Kyneton this spring to see the daffodils. A chef and a florist have been teaching them French cooking and flower arranging.

There's also weekend respite for up to four people every fortnight from 4pm Friday to 10am Monday with two staff on duty so carers are able to have a break and relax knowing their loved ones are cared for.

Cheryle also runs the "You're Not Alone" support group for carers in the region, which meets on the first Tuesday of every month at the White Hills facility. The group (of about 14) has been on hold during COVID, but restarts in September. She says they sometimes listen to educational chats, and there's much talking, laughing and even crying. They all share a special bond.

Cheryle says clients with dementia also get help with services through their home care package including personal care, domestic assistance, shopping and in-home respite care.