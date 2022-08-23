When Hawthorn won the 2008 AFL flag, the "Clarko cluster" was lauded as one of the major reasons for the Hawks' success.
The zone defence changed the way AFl clubs defended the ground.
Golden Square's BFNL premiership campaign this year is built on a similar team defence.
It's caused headaches for opponents all season, most notably this Saturday's qualifying final opponent Strathfieldsaye.
The normally free-scoring Storm have kicked nine goals in total in two games against the Bulldogs this year and suffered 58 and 47-point defeats.
If the Storm can't find a way through the zone on Saturday it's hard to see them kicking a winning score in the qualifying final.
"It's a team defence,'' Golden Square coach Christian Carter said.
"It's not just the forwards pressing up the ground, it takes all 18 players on the ground playing their role.
"It's also about when the ball is in dispute and the pressure you put on.
"When the ball hit the ground on Saturday I thought Ricky Monti, Jack Hickman and Hamish Morcom were enormous with their pressure and tackling.
"Strathfieldsaye is a quality side and they move the ball really well, so you have to keep that pressure on otherwise they can score quickly."
The Bulldogs finished the home and away season with wins over Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye to rise to second place on the ladder.
After arguably flying under the radar a touch through the middle parts of the season, the Dogs now have a big target on their back.
Expectations from the outside are of little concern to Carter.
The Dogs' premiership player knows what it takes to succeed in September and he's well aware that the best laid plans can fall flat very quickly.
"Things can change week-to-week, but we set the bar pretty high,'' Carter said.
"If we come with that intensity from the start then we can beat anyone.
"We've had a good fortnight against Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye, but it's a different ball game now.
"We're into finals and you have to bring that intent and then maintain it for four quarters."
Carter admitted the Dogs had heavy legs after two tough games in heavy conditions against quality opponents.
"Tuesday and Thursday will be pretty light, especially after a really heavy game last week (against Gisborne) and another tough one against Strathfieldsaye,'' Carter said.
"Fitness wise we're in good shape, so it's just a matter of managing the boys through."
For a proud club like Golden Square, finals success has been rare in recent years.
The Bulldogs lost the 2019 first semi-final to Gisborne by 10 goals and missed the finals in 2018.
In 2017 they played Strathfieldsaye twice in the finals series and lost both matches.
Since the club's golden era of five-straight flags came to an end in 2013, Golden Square has a 6-8 record in finals matches.
"It's always a big game against Strathfieldsaye,'' Carter said of the qualifying final.
"We had a big focus on going into the finals with momentum and we're going in on the back of five wins, with a healthy list and some belief.
"There's no excuses at our end."
RANKING POINTS
DISPOSALS
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
MARKS
CLEARANCES
INSIDE 50s
TACKLES
SPOILS
HIT-OUTS
FREES FOR
FREES AGAINST
