Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

In-form Golden Square primed for deep finals run in BFNL

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 23 2022 - 7:15am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH TO CRACK: Golden Square skipper Jack Geary and his team-mates are disciplined in the way they defend the ground. Picture: ADAM BOURKE

When Hawthorn won the 2008 AFL flag, the "Clarko cluster" was lauded as one of the major reasons for the Hawks' success.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.