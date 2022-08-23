The who's who of iconic literary characters were on show at Girton Grammar Junior school's book week parade on Tuesday ahead of a week of reading fun.
With the theme "dreaming with eyes open", students and teachers will celebrate the wonderful world of books with classroom activities and a literary festival including workshops with the Bendigo-based author, artist and illustrator Chris Kennett and book "speed dating" where students share their thoughts on a favourite book with as many friends as possible while being timed.
Advertisement
READ MORE
To cap off the 2022 Children's Book Council of Australia Book Week, Girton students will also be reflecting as a class on what they have learned and the importance of literature. If the happy faces at the costume parade are anything to go by, the week looks sure to be a hit.
Head of Girton Grammar Junior School, Don Thompson, said that a key objective of every school should be to encourage young Australians to read for pleasure and stressed the importance of book week.
"Many people are concerned about the impact digital information, including TV streaming, social media, and console gaming, is having on the reading habits of young Australians," Mr Thompson said.
"The program for international student assessment (PISA) data indicates that Australia has had a 12 point drop in reading performance over the past 10 years or so and has dropped from sixth to 12th in international OECD rankings.
"For this reason, our school has been working hard over the past five years to make reading a key focus for students in a world where they have a multitude of distractions.
"These things particularly impact teenagers, and we have a precious opportunity with primary aged students to set good habits and instill a love of reading for pleasure, which is why initiatives such as book week are so important."
READ MORE
Mr Thompson said all educators are aware of reports of Australia's school literacy levels lagging behind those of other countries.
As a result, he said Girton's English teaching team and libraries have worked hard to make the school's weeklong festival of literature as engaging and fun as possible for the students.
"At home and in schools, we need to work hard to ensure that books remain an appealing, relevant and rewarding part of young people's lives," Mr Thompson said.
"It is impossible to overstate the importance of making sure children are good readers.
"Today's young people are tomorrow's legislators, educators, politicians, writers, tax-payers and voters.
"By inspiring young people to read for pleasure, we are helping to produce better-educated citizens, with improved employment prospects, likely to make a greater contribution to society."
Mr Thomspon said it was vital to develop the next generation of writers and illustrators to fuel the continuation of a culture of storytelling into the future.
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.