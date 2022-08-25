DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
$1,100,000
LAND: 462sqm
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENT: Bec Allen 0438 528 091
INSPECT: By appointment
A welcome addition to the property market is a landmark home on inner-city tree-lined Barnard Street.
Park Terrace circa 1892 is a unique and historical terraced house designed by highly regarded William Beebe during the goldrush era.
Original features in the home include front verandah, wrought iron lace, timber flooring, high ceilings, sash windows and open fireplaces.
Park Terrace is a fine example of the architectural features favoured by Beebe and adored by historians.
Significant renovations have been undertaken such as new paintwork, carpets, kitchenette, bathroom fittings, foundations, plumbing and electrical wiring.
Selling agent Bec Allen of McKean McGregor said works are continuing to the home and inspections are welcome. The two front bedrooms, living area, kitchenette and bathroom are still undergoing renovation.
The property has a sun-drenched alfresco and bonus access via Rosalind Street to a garage with power and workshop space.
Park Terrace presents the buyer with multiple options. The home can be sectioned-off to serve as two dwellings. Ideal for multi-generational living as well as income from rental. Consider short-term boutique accommodation or Airbnb.
