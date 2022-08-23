Eaglehawk Athletics Club sprinter Kye Mason has taken the next step in his athletics career.
The speedster has relocated to the United States to take up a track and field scholarship at the University of Central Missouri.
Mason, who will study a Bachelor Of Science Kinesiology, will represent the University of Central Missouri Mules in the 100m, 200m and 400m both individually and as part of the University relay team.
He will need to balance 20 hours of sprints and strength training per week with his university course, in addition to participating in track competitions all over the US, with regular general meets being held in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
Mason was looking forward to the challenge of running an indoor season, which is not offered in Australia and then consolidating with an outdoor season.
The University of Central Missouri is a member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and affiliated with the prestigious NCAA.
Mason credited his success, and this amazing opportunity, to Eaglehawk Athletics Club Coach and mentor Terry Hicks, who nurtured and guided his athletic career to this point.
He will now be exposed to some of the most disciplined coaching and competition in the world through the NCAA system and would ideally love to represent Australia again in the coming years.
