BENDIGO Bats have flown further ahead of their premier men's rivals after Saturday's eighth round of Athletics Victoria's cross-country series was run in Ballarat.
Athletes took to the roads around Lake Wendouree to race 15km or 6km.
Bendigo Region went into the round on top of the premier standings and 17 points clear of Box Hill.
At Ballarat it was the Bats who reigned supreme from Geelong and Box Hill.
Three weeks after he raced to seventh place in the marathon (42.2km) at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Bendigo star Andy Buchanan was back in the Bats singlet and racing in XCR.
Fastest runner in Bendigo's team was Brady Threlfall in 45.36 to be fourth overall as Buchanan was next best in 45.51.
The Bats claimed 14th, 16th and 17th placings through the feats of Archie Reid, 47.09; Nathan Stoate, 47.23; and Matt Buckell, 47.33.
Jamie Cook also ran in premier division and was 55th in 50.10.
The battle for team points was led by Bendigo, 12; Geelong, 10; and Box Hill, 9.
The Bats also reigned supreme in men's division four.
Bendigo's line-up was Stephen Van Rees, 51.37; Luke Crameri, 51.45; Glenn McMillan, 52.24; Matthew Schepisi, 53.31; and Nigel Preston, 53.42.
The unbeaten run for Bendigo in women's division four kept rolling as the Bats beat Waverley and Mornington.
Ingrid Woodward ran 58.21 to be fastest for Bendigo and 23rd overall.
Bats' team-mates Vanessa Bull, 66.42, and Juliet Heahleah, 71.42, also ran strongly for Bendigo.
The Bats were second and fourth in men's division seven.
It was a win for Bendigo for under-20 women as Tullie Rowe was runner-up in the 6km race in 22.37 and Taryn Furletti ran 25.06 to be fifth.
The Bats were fifth in under-18 men through the efforts of Max Rowe, 21.58, and Mason Woodward, 24.45.
Avery McDermid won the under-16s 6km in a great time of 20.12, and Ebony Woodward clocked a time of 29.57 in the under-16s 6km event.
Round nine in XCR22 will be run on September 4 when athletes contest the Burnley 5km or Half Marathon (21.1km) from Kevin Bartlett Reserve in Burnley.
