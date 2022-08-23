Bendigo will host two major badminton events next month.
Badminton Victoria is bringing the prestigious Protech Elite Series Badminton Tournament and the new Bendigo Junior Classic to the Eaglehawk Badminton and Table Tennis Complex on the weekend of September 17-18.
The Elite Series event is expected to attract players with Olympic and Commonwealth Games experience.
Competitors in the open and A, B and C graded competitions will battle for a share of more than $6000 in prizemoney.
The Bendigo Junior Classic tournament brings new and intermediate players in primary school (for years 5 and 6), secondary school junior (for years 7 and 8), secondary schools senior (for years 9 to year 12) to test their skills in friendly all-gendered competition.
Off the court, Bendigo will also host a Badminton Line Judge Education Course.
All players, members and the community are invited to take their first steps into line judge qualification. The course will be held from 10am-11am on Saturday, September 17 and no badminton experience is necessary to get involved.
Course participants who become qualified will also be eligible to join line judge teams in the Bendigo International 2022 and, potentially, apply for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.
BEBA president Sam Daykin said the tournaments were a great promotion for badminton in central Victoria.
"The Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton Association is excited to be hosting the first Bendigo Junior Classic and a tournament in the Protech Elite Series,'' he said.
"With over $6000 in prizemoney, this will see Australia's best badminton players come to Bendigo to challenge for this prestigious tournament.
"Along with this we are gaining interest for line judges for the upcoming Bendigo International and the Commonwealth Games in 2026. BEBA is very excited to be selected to host these national tournaments."
Badminton Victoria executive general manager Tjitte Weistra said regional Victoria was a strong supporter of badminton.
"Bendigo has proven to be an excellent city, host, and venue for key badminton events in Australia and I can't wait to see the top players in Australia descend on Bendigo once again for some fantastic badminton,'' he said.
"On behalf of Badminton Victoria, I would like to sincerely thank the City of Greater Bendigo Council for their fantastic support for this event which has been crucial in bringing this event to Bendigo."
COGB manager tourism and major events Terry Karamaloudis said the city was proud to help bring another major sporting event to Bendigo.
"It's going to be a bumper weekend at the Eaglehawk Badminton and Table Tennis Complex with an impressive line-up of players from elite athletes to aspiring young players,'' Karamaloudis said.
"Badminton fans will be thrilled to watch so many dynamic fast-paced games where skills will certainly be put to the test."
