TWO buildings in the Bendigo have gone up for sale for the first time in a century.
The listing in 4-10 Howard Place is expected to fetch more than $3 million with the iconic buildings overlooking the Conservatory Gardens and Rosalind Park.
Expressions of interest are expected to stay open for five weeks.
CVA Property Consultants agents Daniel Philip and John Nockles have been appointed to sell the buildings.
One building is home to popular restaurant FOS Kitchen and Bar with the other sitting vacant.
Both properties have the potential for development and upgrades.
"This is a historic Bendigo freehold which presents an array of options to continue its legacy," Mr Philip said.
"It lends itself easily to a range of potential commercial and residential ventures, such as studio apartments, a retail showroom, a fitness studio, commercial office or a gallery."
The property includes 46.3 metres of frontage and measures 700 square metres in building space.
The vacant building is fit out as a function centre with a cast-iron balcony and heritage facade.
Howard Place was closed to traffic 25 years ago to allow better pedestrian access and encourage hospitality to flourish.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
